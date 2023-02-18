4 New Maruti Cars Launching Soon In India – 3 SUVs, 1 MPV

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch as many as four new cars in the 2023 calendar year and here we have the complete list

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) will have an eventful 2023 on the back of continuous launches last year. The brand is planning to bring three new SUVs and an MPV in the coming months and here we have covered you with all the details:

1. Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG:

At the 2023 Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki unveiled the CNG version of the Brezza compact SUV. The largest carmaker in the country has the widest CNG portfolio and is looking to further expand it by adding more models. The Brezza CNG is expected to go on sale in the coming weeks giving it a big advantage over its rivals due to the high standards of fuel efficiency. It will be offered in multiple trim levels.

2. Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be launched in India in March or April 2023. The compact coupe SUV made its global debut last month at the biennial Auto Expo alongside the five-door Jimny. The bookings are taken already at authorised dealerships and via online. The five-seater is underpinned by the same Heartect platform as the Baleno.

It has a lot in common with the premium hatchback and will be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol and a 1.2-litre three-cylinder DualJet Dual VVT petrol engine. Both manual and automatic transmissions will be available. The features list will comprise a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags, in-car connectivity options, etc.

3. Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

After years of anticipation, the Jimny nameplate will enter the Indian market by mid-2023. The India-spec Jimny has five doors and a 70 mm longer wheelbase compared to the global three-door Jimny Sierra. It will derive power from a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine previously used in many models in India. It will be linked with a five-speed MT or a four-speed AT, transferring power to all four wheels.

4. Maruti Suzuki C-MPV

Reports suggest that Maruti Suzuki is working on a C-segment MPV that will be slotted above the XL6. It will be the cross-badged version of the recently launched Toyota Innova Hycross and the exterior could be heavily inspired by the Grand Vitara. It will sit on the TNGA-C modular platform and the monocoque MPV will be equipped with a 2.0L petrol and a 2.0L strong hybrid petrol mill.