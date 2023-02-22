3 Upcoming Kia SUVs In India You Should Know About

Kia is expected to launch the facelifted Seltos by the middle of this year while the AY will arrive in a couple of years

Kia India will reportedly bring in the updated version of the Seltos mostly this year while an all-new compact SUV and a compact electric SUV are coming in the near future. Here we have compiled all the known details about the forthcoming trio:

1. 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift:

The facelifted Seltos made its global debut last year in Busan. On the outside, it gets redesigned headlamps, new LED DRLs that stretch into the grille section, more prominent cuts and creases in the updated bumper, air inlet shrouded by faux aluminium skid plate, newly designed alloy wheels, revised connected LED tail lamps, L-shaped LED signature, new rear bumper with a more prominent skid plate, etc.

The interior features the same dashboard layout but the curved screen layout is appealing like the one in the EV6. New switches for the AC control, a rotary dial replacing the gear lever, added safety tech including ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), a 360-degree camera system, and so on will likely be available considering that it will compete in the toughly contested midsize SUV segment.

As for the performance, the key change will be the exclusion of the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine in favour of a new 1.5-litre turbo unit that will soon debut in the new generation Verna. It will develop a maximum power output of 160 PS and will be paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic unit.

2. Kia AY Compact SUV:

Internally codenamed AY, the upcoming compact SUV from Kia will be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos. The five-seater will have a rugged stance and will likely be available in an expansive range, priced between Rs. 12 lakh and Rs. 24 lakh. It will have a tough off-roader like presence and take inspiration from the Soul but it will only be available in a two-wheel drive configuration. It could be retailed only with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine.

3. Kia Compact Electric SUV:

The ICE Kia AY will give rise to an EV derivative and about one-fifth of the total production will be reserved for the zero-emission variant.