3 New Car Launches Waiting To Happen In April 2023 – All Details

April 2023 – MG Motors to present Comet EV, Maruti Suzuki to launch Balneo-based Fronx, Lexus to launch their Mercedes GLE and BMW X5 rivalling RX model

April 2023 will be jam-packed with several car launches, from small affordable EVs to luxurious and opulent crossover SUVs. These OEMs are gearing up to launch their cars in the Indian car market. Read ahead to learn more about their unique offerings

1. Maruti Suzuki Fronx

The Fronx is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and will compete with Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger. It will most likely appear with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol Boosterjet engine producing 100 hp and 147.6 Nm. It also would have the 1.2L, 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol unit sourced from the Baleno which generates 90 hp with 113 Nm.

Moreover, the Fronx is expected to have a lot in common with the Baleno even in the interior, with features such as a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless phone charger, HUD, connected car tech, cruise control. The price range of Fronx is expected to be between 7 lakh and 11 Lakh.

2. MG Comet

Next up is the MG Comet EV, a 2-door compact EV which will be the smallest car of the MG line-up and would be one of the cheapest EVs available in the market having price in the 10 lakh range. The Comet EV will compete with Tata Tiago EV and Citrozen eC3, albeit being a segment above them. The Comet will be based on Wuling’s Air EV, which is already a hit in markets like Indonesia.

The urban EV is expected to have a battery pack with a capacity of roughly 20–25kWh that will be acquired from Tata AutoComp and is expected to produce 68 PS of power, which is more than enough for a car its size. The seating capacity of 4 passengers and having feature-packed interiors like two 10.25-inch screens, dual-tone interiors, connected car tech and wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a sunroof could make it an attractive option.

3. Lexus RX

Last car on this list is the Lexus RX, a luxury crossover SUV expected to launch in April 2023. The luxury carmaker under Toyota will come in two variants – RX350h and RX500h. The former is powered by a 2.5 litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 247 PS, with AWD optional and has a 0-100 km/h time of roughly 8 seconds.

The latter gets a more powerful strong hybrid 2.4-litre turbo petrol engine with standard AWD, capable of producing 366 PS of power and 460 Nm of torque. The interiors are well appointed being a luxury car and is expected to feature all the bells and whistles. It is expected to be priced upwards of 1.1 Crore INR and will rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7, BMW X5, and Land Rover Discovery Sport.