3 BIG Car And Bike Launches Happening Next Week In India

The Hero Karizma XMR 210 will be launched officially on August 29 while the new-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will arrive on September 1 in India

The new generation Royal Enfield Bullet 350, Hero Karizma XMR 210 and Toyota Rumion will be launched in India next week. Here we have brought you all the key information about the upcoming models:

1. New-Gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350:

The new generation Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will officially launch on September 1, 2023 and it will be sold in three variants. It will have a lot in common with the latest Classic 350 including the twin cradle chassis and the 349 cc single-cylinder OHC air- and oil-cooled engine developing around 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission. The suspension duties will be handled by telescopic forks at the front and twin-sided gas-charged shocks at the rear. The braking duties will be handled by a 300 mm disc brake at the front and a rear disc brake, assisted by a single-channel ABS system as standard while dual-channel ABS will be an option.

2. Hero Karizma XMR 210:

The new-gen Hero Karizma XMR will go on sale on August 29, 2023. It will be based on a brand new platform and will use a 210 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine, kicking out a maximum power output of around 25 bhp and it will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The Karizma XMR will take on Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Suzuki Gixxer SF250 and Yamaha R15 V4.

3. Toyota Rumion:

Before the end of this month, Toyota will introduce the Rumion MPV in India. The rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be retailed with a 1.5L four-cylinder mild-hybrid K15C petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. A CNG variant will also be available, linked with a five-speed MT only.

The exterior changes will be minimal compared to its donor and the equipment list will comprise a touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument console, steering wheel with mounted controls, etc. It will be offered in an expansive range and the prices will be slightly higher than that of the comparable Ertiga variants.