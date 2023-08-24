New-Gen RE Bullet 350 Brochure Leaked – Variants, Features, Colours

The prices of the new generation Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will be revealed on September 1, 2023 and it will have a lot in common with the latest Classic

Royal Enfield is planning to launch a number of new motorcycles this financial year. The new generation Bullet 350 will be the first one to arrive and the teaser released by the brand indicates that the motorcycle will debut on August 30, 2023. However, some reports indicate that the prices will be revealed on September 1 in the domestic market.

The Bullet has been one of the highly successful nameplates for the Chennai-based manufacturer throughout its storied history. The all-new entry-level roadster will become the fourth new age 350 cc offering based on the J-series engine platform following the good reception for the Classic 350, Meteor 350 and Hunter 350.

Ahead of its market launch, new details of the motorcycle have been leaked online courtesy of a brochure scan. The 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350, as we already know, will be equipped with the familiar 349 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled SOHC engine, developing a maximum power output of 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,000 rpm.

The powertrain will be linked with a five-speed transmission. According to the brochure scan, the engine is endorsed to be a unique sounding long-stroke motor and judging by its refined characteristics and linear power delivery, the upcoming Bullet 350 is also expected to borrow these traits and the exhaust note could be slightly altered compared to the Classic.

The all-new RE Bullet 350 will be suspended on conventional telescopic front forks and twin-sided gas-charged rear shock absorbers. As for braking, a disc brake at the front (300 mm) and rear will be standard, assisted by a single-channel ABS system while a dual-channel ABS unit will be an option. It rides on 100/90-19 section front and 120/80-18 section rear tyres.

Other highlights are a new halogen tail lamp with integrated reflectors, a redesigned headlamp with new pilot lamps, and post-war era design cues such as prominent chrome detailing, signature pinstripes painted by hand, and the iconic winged badge. Claimed to be the crown jewel of RE, the new Bullet 350 gets an 805 mm long seat with new single-piece tubular grab rail, a semi-digital instrument console with an LCD info panel, and a USB charging port.

The new handlebar is claimed to enable new ergonomics while there are new switch cubes, info switch and oval master cylinder. Based on a new twin cradle frame, the new Bullet 350 will be retailed in three variants namely Military (red with black), Standard (black with maroon) and Black Gold.

The base Military variant comes with black finished components, chromed out engine area, a single-channel ABS system, new graphics and decals, solid colour on the fuel tank, etc. The mid-level Standard gets pinstripes in the gold shade, chrome and gold 3D badges, chromed-out engine and rearview mirrors, body-coloured bits, and dual-channel ABS. The top-spec model features a matte black and glossy finish to the tank, coppa pinstripes, black engine finish, dual ABS, coppa and gold 3D badges, etc.