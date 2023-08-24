Hero Karizma XMR Teased Again, To Be Priced At Rs. 2.05 Lakh?

Hero Karizma XMR 210 will be launched in India on August 29 and it will derive power from a 210 cc liquid-cooled DOHC engine, likely developing around 25 bhp

Hero MotoCorp is preparing to launch the new generation Karizma XMR on August 29, 2023 in the domestic market. The Karizma nameplate has a cult following in India but it was discontinued years ago due to poor sales and more stringent emission standards. The all-new model promises to bring back the excitement the original Karizma had.

The largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country has drafted in Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan to ignite the old enthusiasm. The new-gen Hero Karizma XMR has been teased over the last few weeks revealing key details about the upcoming faired supersport. The latest teaser video released on Hero’s social media handles asks the viewers to decode the digits.

It starts at 2,05,000 and ends at 2,25,000. This makes us wonder whether the homegrown manufacturer has been teasing the price range of the motorcycle. Our best bet is that, it could be priced at Rs. 2.05 lakh and if this turns out to be the case, it could compete directly against the KTM RC 200. The other rivals are the Yamaha R15 V4.0, Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and Bajaj Pulsar RS 200.

The teaser videos have already confirmed that the motorcycle will be equipped with a 210 cc single-cylinder engine with a DOHC (Double Over Head Cam) setup. The powertrain will be a liquid-cooled fuel-injected unit, which should be capable of producing a maximum power output of around 25 bhp. It will be paired with a six-speed transmission.

We do expect Hero to offer a slipper clutch as standard while a dual-channel ABS system will apparently be available to assist the front and rear disc brakes. The Hero Karizma XMR takes plenty of design inspiration from the original Karizma and is built on a brand new platform. It is suspended on conventional telescopic front forks and monoshock suspension at the rear.

The equipment list will comprise dual LED headlamp, a muscular fuel tank, a clip-on handlebar, split seats, an LED tail lamp and LED turn indicators, a tall windscreen and an LCD instrument console with connectivity options and navigation.