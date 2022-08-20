2023 Toyota SUV Coupe To Likely Take Design Inspiration From Hyryder

Toyota SUV Coupe based on the Glanza’s platform is expected to be launched sometime next year in India; could be equipped with a turbo petrol engine

The partnership between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki has been creating wonders for both brands as new models have come in thick and fast in the due course of this year. In early 2022, Maruti Suzuki introduced the facelifted Baleno and soon after, the heavily updated Glanza arrived. The new Brezza is already here and is expected to spawn a new-gen Urban Cruiser in the coming months.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder have plenty in common with each other including the mild and strong hybrid powertrains. The former will go on sale next year while the latter will more likely be launched before the end of this month. Both the SUVs give the respective Japanese auto majors the much needed entry into the midsize space.

Maruti Suzuki has commenced testing the Baleno-based compact SUV with a coupe-like roofline, judging by the spy pictures that emerged on the internet. Internally codenamed YTB, the Baleno Cross will sit on the same lightweight Heartect platform as the Baleno premium hatchback and it will be positioned above its sibling in the brand’s domestic lineup.

The Maruti Suzuki YTB’s test mules indicate that it draws heavy design inspiration from the Grand Vitara as well as the facelifted Baleno. In a similar fashion, the rebadged Toyota version of it could be launched sometime next year in India. Considering the notable differences in design in the Glanza and Hyryder compared to their Maruti Suzuki counterparts, we can expect the upcoming SUV coupe to be influenced by its Toyota siblings.

The YTB is expected to make its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January before going on sale in the following months while the Toyota SUV coupe could reach showrooms in the due course of the next CY.

As for the features, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, cruise control, automatic climate control, engine start/stop button, six airbags, a heads-up display, a 360-degree camera system, connected tech, a layered dashboard, etc will likely be made available.