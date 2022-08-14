4 Upcoming Maruti Nexa Cars – Grand Vitara, Jimny, Vitara XL, YTB

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch at least four new products from the Nexa premium dealerships in the near future

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is currently working on launching the Grand Vitara midsize SUV next month and it will be preceded by the new generation Alto in the coming days. The 2022 calendar year has been busy for the brand with notable launches such as the facelifted Baleno, new Brezza, facelifted XL6 and Ertiga amongst others.

The Grand Vitara will be sold through Nexa premium dealerships and it will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and Nissan Kicks. The five-seater will be powered by a mild-hybrid petrol and a strong hybrid petrol engine with an industry-best claimed mileage figure of close to 28 kmpl and it will offer a dedicated EV-only mode.

The SUV will become the flagship model within the brand’s domestic range and the most advanced in terms of technologies and features as well. The Nexa portfolio will further be expanded with the inclusion of the long-awaited Jimny sometime next year. The lifestyle off-roader could be sold in the India-specific five-door configuration.

It will take on the upcoming five-door Mahindra Thar and five-door Force Gurkha. Before the arrival of the Jimny, the largest car producer in the country will more likely bring in an SUV coupe based on the Baleno’s Heartect platform. It could also be retailed through Nexa and expect it to be powered by a turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine.

Internally codenamed YTB, the SUV coupe has already been spotted testing on public roads and is expected to be positioned above between the Baleno and the Brezza compact SUV or just above it. The seven-seater version of the Jimny is believed to be under development as well and it could be based on the Grand Vitara with an extended wheelbase.

Expect it to be more premium than the upcoming Grand Vitara and to differentiate itself from its five-seater sibling, it will likely have exterior revisions. The features list and technologies as well as the powertrain lineup are said to be shared with the Grand Vitara. It will lock horns with Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and some variants of Mahindra XUV700.