Maruti YTB (Baleno Based Coupe SUV) Launch In Early 2023

Maruti Suzuki YTB is expected to go on sale in early 2023 following its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) was caught testing an all-new SUV a few days ago. Internally codenamed YTB, it appears to be the long-rumoured SUV coupe based on the Baleno premium hatchback’s Heartect platform. It is expected to go on sale early next year following its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January.

The Maruti Suzuki YTB or the Baleno Cross is expected to carry premium features as its hatchback sibling and it will be interesting to see how it will be positioned against the recently launched new Brezza. It looks to have its design influenced by the Futuro-e concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo – mainly the roofline but the front fascia has resemblances with the Grand Vitara midsize SUV arriving next month.

For instance, the headlamp design and the LED Daytime Running Lights are similar to the Grand Vitara while the slightly squared-off wheel arches, clamshell bonnet structure, raked front windshield, wider air intake on the bumper, etc add to the SUV-like character. The Baleno Cross will be slotted above the Baleno and it will be retailed through Nexa dealerships.

It is expected to spawn a Toyota version next year as well and interestingly the Yaris Cross was also spotted testing recently. As for the performance, the Maruti Suzuki YTB could be equipped with a turbocharged BoosterJet petrol engine. It must be noted that the Baleno featured the 1.0-litre three-cylinder BoosterJet petrol engine in its RS trim previously.

The powertrain should give a sporty character to the upcoming coupe SUV. Whether the 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine will be offered in this model or not is yet unknown. The omnipresent powertrain is linked with a five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter AT in Ertiga, XL6 and Brezza.

The equipment list will likely boast of a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, steering mounted controls, a 360-degree camera system, heads-up display, automatic climate control system, cruise control, engine start/stop button, adjustable headrests, six airbags in the top-end variants and electric sunroof.