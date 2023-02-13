2023 Tata Safari Facelift Spied Testing, Launch In The Coming Months

2023 Tata Safari facelift is expected to go on sale in the coming months with an updated front fascia and an interior boasting new features

Tata Motors unveiled the Dark Red editions of the Harrier and Safari at the 2023 Auto Expo in Greater Noida last month and they will be launched as top-of-the-line variants reportedly soon in India. They gain notable features such as a 360-degree camera system, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a new fully-digital instrument cluster and ADAS tech.

Amidst the launch speculations, the updated version of the Safari has been caught on camera. The Safari is the three-row take on the Harrier and it was first introduced in February 2021. Since its market debut, the Harrier has been a decent seller at the top of the range and is expected to get a midlife makeover in the coming months.

The spy image shows the presence of a mildly updated front fascia with possibly revised grille inserts and a larger grille but the split headlamp cluster with LED Daytime Running Lights sitting atop remains. The cluster’s design appears to have been slightly altered this time around and the air intake on the bumper has been carried over.

The prototype spotted is not in its near production state yet and thus more changes could be made as it evolves. We do expect newly designed alloy wheels and an updated rear fascia comprising minor tweaks to the tail lamps and bumper to complete the visual makeover. The side profile and character lines will remain true to the existing model.

The interior of the 2023 Tata Safari will gain a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a new user interface and connectivity options, a new all-digital instrument console, a panoramic sunroof, nine-speaker JBL audio, six airbags, a 360-degree camera system, updated surface trims and materials, ventilated seats, and a host of ADAS based assistive and safety features.

The familiar 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine from FCA will be retained and it currently develops 170 PS maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. A turbo petrol engine will join the lineup in the distant future.

Image Source: Rahul_Auto_Spy