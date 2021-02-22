2021 Tata Safari LAUNCHED In India, Priced From Rs. 14.69 lakh

The new Tata Safari is offered with one engine option – a 2.0L diesel – available with manual and automatic transmission options

Tata Motors has today launched the 2021 Safari in the domestic market, priced between Rs. 14.69 lakh and Rs. 21.45 lakh (ex-showroom). It is based on the same Land Rover D8-derived OMEGA (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced) architecture that underpins the Harrier. In fact, the new Safari is essentially the stretched-out version of the Harrier, with an additional row of seats and slightly altered styling.

Offered in six- and seven-seat configurations, the 2021 Tata Safari is longer and taller than its five-seater sibling and to differentiate itself, the front fascia gets redesigned grille with chrome studs and elsewhere you could find 18-inch alloy wheels with the same design as the Harrier, and a redesigned rear end with new LED taillamps and upright boot lid.

2021 Tata Safari Price List Trim Price (ex-showroom) XE Rs. 14.69 lakh XM Rs. 16.00 lakh XT Rs. 17.45 lakh XT+ Rs. 18.25 lakh XZ Rs. 19.15 lakh XZ+ Rs. 19.99 lakh XMA Rs. 17.25 lakh XZA Rs. 20.40 lakh XZA+ Rs. 21.25 lakh XZ+ Adventure Edition Rs. 20.20 lakh XZA+ Adventure Edition Rs. 21.45 lakh

Tata had brought back the Safari nameplate after two years of absence for giving this premium SUV a separate identity but its similarities with the Harrier are more than obvious and they share the same wheelbase length as well. On the inside, the dashboard gets dark wooden trim and light coloured finish in the lower part. The homegrown manufacturer has opted to go with white coloured seats to give a more upmarket vibe.

The equipment list comprises an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay, Android Auto and iRA tech. It also features a nine-speaker JBL audio system, seven-inch digital instrumentation, panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, push-button start/stop, Electric Parking Braking with auto hold, etc. As standard, the vehicle comes in a 7-seat configuration, with a 6-seat option only available on the top ‘XZ+’ and ‘XZA+’ variants.

As for the performance, the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine sourced from Fiat is used producing a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque. It is connected to a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission sourced from Hyundai, which send power to the front wheels only.

Although there is no AWD option, to the disappointment of fans of the original Safari, Tata Motors has stated that the OMEGA platform is ready for all-wheel-drive as well as electrified powertrains. Thus, we might see an AWD or a hybrid variant in the future, if the market is ready for it. The arrival of a hybrid (or plug-in hybrid) version seems more likely, as the Indian automobile industry is slowly but steadily adopting electrification.

The 2021 Tata Safari competes with the likes of MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV500 in the Indian market. The new SUV expected to make a strong impact in the C-segment ahead of the arrival of Tata’s upcoming micro-SUV, based on the HBX concept. The manufacturer is also expected to introduce the Altroz EV and Tigor EV facelift this year.