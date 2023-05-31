2023 Tata Nexon Facelift To Get A Radically New Interior, More Tech

2023 Tata Nexon facelift will get a radically new interior upon its launch around August or September, taking inspiration from the Curvv concept

Tata Motors is currently working on three facelifts as the Nexon, Harrier and Safari will get major exterior and interior updates. The compact SUV will likely be the first one to arrive around August or September and it will be followed by the facelifted Harrier and Safari before the end of this calendar year.

The 2023 Tata Nexon has been caught testing multiple times on public roads revealing some of the most anticipated details. The five-seater is the best-selling SUV in the country and is due for its second biggest update since its market debut back in 2017. The spy images of the interior give away a lot of information you should know about and here we have explained about them.

Firstly, the facelifted Tata Nexon will get a thoroughly revised dashboard and centre console while the all-new two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel is inspired by the one found in the Curvv concept and the absence of the Tata logo meant that an illuminated logo could be made available. Tata could also introduce paddle shifting function with the updated Nexon.

The homegrown manufacturer will bring in a brand new 1.2L three-cylinder turbo DI petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 125 PS and 225 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while the existing six-speed AMT with creep function could be replaced by a DCA borrowed from the Altroz.

The 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with new UI, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and a seven-inch digital instrument cluster seen in the Harrier and Safari Red Dark editions will debut in the Nexon this time around. Other highlights will include, more premium surface materials, wireless smartphone charging pad and new climatic controls.

The exterior will be heavily influenced by the Curvv concept. The existing 1.5L four-cylinder turbo diesel engine producing 110 PS and 260 Nm will be retained, mated to a six-speed MT or a six-speed AMT. Expect the prices of the 2023 Tata Nexon to be slightly higher than the outgoing model.