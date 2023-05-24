Production-Spec 2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Rendered Showing New Design

Check out this unofficial rendering of the soon-to-launch Tata Nexon facelift, showcased clearly in multiple colours

While the upcoming Tata Nexon facelift continues to undergo road testing, people are waiting with anticipation for its launch. While there are plenty of spy shots of the SUV doing rounds on the internet, those pictures show the test models coerced almost completely in camouflage wrap, thus hiding almost all design details.

Well, Bagrawala Designs has done something interesting – he has created a digitally rendered video that shows the forthcoming Nexon facelift clearly. The virtual vehicle cycles through multiple colours in the spectrum, giving us a better idea about how the little SUV would look in the metal when it arrives.

The rendered model shown here has a few noticeable design changes over the current model. At the front, the traditional headlamps have been replaced by new split headlamps, similar to Tata Punch, Harrier, and Safari. The fog lamps are placed just below the main headlamp on both sides. There don’t seem to be any other noticeable changes here.

However, the actual Tata Nexon facelift will feature a few more changes over the current version. Spy pictures have confirmed that the alloy wheels will have a new and unique design, while the front bumper will also be restyled. At the rear, the SUV will get redesigned taillights, likely with a light bar running in between.

There will be plenty of changes to the interior as well. Test mules have been spotted with a new two-spoke steering wheel, a fully-digital TFT instrument console, etc. The automatic version will also get a new gear selector and steering-mounted paddles, which will give the vehicle a sportier and more premium feel.

Tata Motors will probably launch the Nexon facelift with its new 1.2-litre T-GDI engine, which belts out 123 PS of peak power. Transmission options will likely include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic. Other than that, the current 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine (113 bhp) will continue forward with the same gearbox options – 6-speed MT and 6-speed AMT.

Tata Nexon facelift is expected to launch towards the end of this year in the Indian market. It will continue to give tough competition to Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, etc.