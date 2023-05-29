2023 Tata Nexon Facelift’s New Steering Wheel With Screen Leaked

2023 Tata Nexon is expected to go on sale around August this year and it will be more upmarket inside and out

It is no secret that Tata Motors is working on a heavily updated Nexon. Spotted testing multiple times on public roads, the compact SUV will take plenty of design inspiration from the Curvv concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo in January. It is expected to be launched around August 2023 with an aim to reassert its position at the top of the SUV sales charts in India.

The Nexon was first introduced in 2017 and it received a big update in early 2020. The upcoming facelift will mark the biggest makeover for the sub-four-metre SUV as it will get a myriad of revisions inside and out. A couple of leaked images of the steering wheel of the 2023 Tata Nexon give away some of the interesting details of the five-seater.

The steering wheel is a two-spoke unit and is unlike anything we have seen previously from the homegrown manufacturer. The leaked picture of the flat-bottom steering wheel shows the black leather wrap along with buttons on either side having a piano black finish for multifunctional controls. However, you do not find the signature Tata logo in the middle.

Thus, it might not be the final production version or there is a small rectangular screen that could turn on with an illuminated logo popping up. The revised Nexon will boast a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and a fully-digital instrument console found in the latest Harrier and Safari, new dashboard and centre control, etc.

Some reports indicate that it will get ADAS and if so, it will become the first compact SUV to be incorporated with driver assistance and safety tech. As for the performance, an all-new 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged DI petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 125 PS and 225 Nm of peak torque will be utilised.

It will be paired with a six-speed MT or a seven-speed DCA borrowed from Altroz. The 1.5L four-cylinder turbo diesel engine will continue putting out 110 PS and 260 Nm. It is currently mated to a six-speed MT or a six-speed AMT.