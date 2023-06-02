2023 Tata Nexon EV MAX XZ+ LUX Launched At Rs. 18.79 Lakh

Tata Nexon EV MAX XZ+ LUX gains a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system sourced from Harman with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Tata Motors has today announced the launch of the updated Nexon EV MAX XZ+ LUX in the domestic market. It carries a starting price of Rs. 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) for the 3.3 kW AC charger while the same variant utilising a 7.2 kW AC fast charger is Rs. 50,000 costlier. The range-topping variant gains a larger touchscreen infotainment system.

The same touchscreen and a digital console made their debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January and they were first introduced in the Red Dark Editions of the Harrier and Safari. A couple of months ago, Tata launched the 2023 Nexon EV Max Dark Edition with the same touchscreen and now it has made its way into the regular XZ+ LUX variant.

The 2023 Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition is priced at Rs. 19.04 lakh for XZ+ LUX and Rs. 19.54 lakh for the XZ+ LUX variant with a 7.2 kW AC fast charger (both prices ex-showroom, pan India). The 10.25-inch touchscreen is sourced from Harman and it has a high-definition 1920×720 display supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

It also enables voice assistance in six different languages, more than 180 voice commands in six languages (English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi), a more intuitive UI (User Interface), HD reverse parking camera, better audio performance with sharp notes and extended bass performance, etc. The bookings for the variant have started today.

The Tata Nexon EV is currently the best-selling passenger electric vehicle in the country and is responsible for the brand garnering over 80 per cent market share in this particular space. The Mumbai-based manufacturer has sold more than 45,000 units of the Nexon EV since its debut in early 2020 and is said to have covered 800 million km approximately.

The Nexon EV, based on the Ziptron technology, is also the recipient of 26 records including the Fastest EV to complete the Kashmir to Kanyakumari, 4,000 km in under 4 days. The increasing demand for zero-emission vehicles has led to Tata expanding its touchpoints across the country. It has a current network of more than 270 dealers covering 188 cities.