2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Spied Undisguised For The First Time In India

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift has been spied undisguised for the first time clearly showing all the cosmetic updates it will get upon launch

Kia India has been testing the facelifted Seltos for some time on public roads and the first ever undisguised spy images have come up on the internet revealing the exterior changes. Caught testing near Kia’s production facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh the updated midsize SUV gets frontal changes that are slightly different compared to the global model.

The front end comprises a redesigned grille section, and a chrome bar extending into the new headlamp cluster along the lines of the new LED Daytime Running Lights. The two-tier treatment adds sportiness and the reworked bumper boasts C-shaped housing for the vertical LED fog lamps and a wide air intake. The test mule wore the same Y-shaped dual-tone alloy wheels found in the X-Line trim.

The side profile comes with chromed window line and chromed door handles, and black finished roof rails. The rear gains newly designed LED tail lamps connected by a horizontal light bar with the Kia corporate badge sitting in the middle and a tweaked tailgate. The bumper is also new with a separate housing for the lights and reflectors and you could also see dual exhaust pipes.

The skid plate at the rear and the lower cladding at the front to mimic a faux skid plate are not as aggressive as the units found in the international-spec model. The interior will receive a number of revisions compared to the outgoing model including a new digital instrument cluster. The cluster and the 12.3-inch touchscreen are integrated into a curved display.

The dashboard and centre console will also be revised while the air conditioning vents will also be brand new accompanied by a new drive selector. The features list will witness the arrival of ADAS-based driver-assistive and safety tech. As many as six airbags will likely be offered as standard while a smartphone charging pad, dual-pane sunroof, new surface trims and materials will also be part of the package.

As for the performance, the 1.5L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines will be retained and they will be sold alongside the new 1.5L turbo petrol engine capable of 160 PS and 253 Nm.