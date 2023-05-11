Kia Seltos Facelift To Likely Launch In June Or July 2023 – Report

Kia Seltos facelift is expected to go on sale in June or July 2023 with a slew of revisions inside and out

The facelifted version of the Kia Seltos made its global debut at the 2022 Busan Motor Show in Korea and is already available on sale in several foreign markets for nearly a year now. The updated midsize SUV has already been caught testing in India a few times and reports suggest that it will go on sale next month or in July 2023.

The 2023 Kia Seltos will be subjected to a host of revisions inside and out and it aligns itself with the global Sportage and flagship Telluride SUVs in terms of design. It comes with newly designed headlamps with angular signatures as in the Carens, new LED DRLs that stretch into the grille section and a new faux aluminium skid plate and air intake on the more pronounced bumper.

However, the ice cube fog lamps will more likely be carried over. Other exterior highlights are newly designed alloy wheels, sequential turn indicators, dual exhaust pipes, revised LED tail lamps that look more modern with a connected layout as they extend downwards forming an L-shaped signature as in the latest Venue, an updated bumper design and a new skid plate.

The cabin will receive a curved screen display reminiscent of the EV6 electric vehicle and the touchscreen infotainment system as well as the instrument console will more likely continue to be 10 inches in size. It will also gain new switches for the AC controls, a rotary dial replacing the gear lever and a panoramic sunroof replacing the single pane unit.

The safety features list will likely comprise ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) based technologies, six airbags as standard, HAS (Hill Assist Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), a 360-degree camera system, and so on. As for the performance, the existing 1.5L NA four-cylinder petrol engine will continue its duties.

It will kick out a maximum power output of 115 PS and 144 Nm of peak torque. A new 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine will sit in place of the 1.4L turbo unit and it will kick out 160 PS and 253 Nm. It could be paired with a six-speed iMT as standard or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission as an option.