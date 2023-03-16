2023 Hyundai Verna Specs, Features, ADAS, Safety & Variants Explained

2023 Hyundai Verna will be launched on March 21 in India and it will be powered by a new 1.5L turbo petrol and a 1.5L NA petrol engine

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will launch the new generation Verna on March 21, 2023 in the domestic market and most of its biggest highlights have been revealed including segment-first features. The midsize sedan will derive power from a new 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque.

It will be paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed DCT. While the 1.5L diesel engine has been discontinued, the 1.5L NA petrol engine will continue. It makes 115 PS and 144 Nm and is mated to a six-speed MT as standard and a CVT as an option. It is 4,535 mm long, 1,765 mm wide and stands 1,475 mm tall with a longer wheelbase compared to the outgoing model.

It is longer and wider as well allowing for a more spacious cabin while the bootspace volume has increased by 50 litres to 528 litres. The 2023 Hyundai Verna will be sold in a total of four trim levels namely EX, S, SX and SX (O). It is expected to be priced between Rs. 12 lakh and Rs. 19.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The five-seater will compete against Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia and VW Virtus.

The second largest car producer in the country has also confirmed that it will be available with segment-first Level 2 ADAS technology. It gives rise to lane keep assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, lane follow assist, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot monitoring system, driver attention warning and so on.

It will also boast segment-first switchable type touchscreen infotainment system and climate controller, which is claimed to deliver a ‘seamless and modern experience’, heated and ventilated front seats and eight-speaker Bose audio. As for safety, six airbags, hill start assist, electronic parking brake, tyre pressure monitoring system, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, parking sensors at the front and rear, etc will be offered.

The features list also comprises a digital instrument cluster beside the 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a coloured TFT multi-info display, ‘Horizon’ LED positioning lamps and LED DRLs covering the entire width, Parametric Connected LED tail lamps and so on.