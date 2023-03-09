New-Gen 2023 Hyundai Verna Segment-First Features Revealed

2023 Hyundai Verna will go on sale on March 21 and is powered by a brand new 1.5L turbo petrol engine producing 160 PS and 253 Nm

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has unveiled key features of the soon-launching new generation Verna in the domestic market. The all-new midsize sedan will go on sale on March 21, 2023 and compared to the outgoing model, it gets an assortment of revisions inside and out. It is also equipped with a brand new 1.5L turbo petrol engine.

The reservations for the 2023 Hyundai Verna have already commenced across authorised dealerships and online. Speaking of the announcement, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The all-new Hyundai VERNA has been intricately crafted to deliver exemplary future mobility experiences. With thoughtful and innovative technology integration, the all-new Hyundai VERNA is geared up to redefine the benchmark once again. The power of innovation and Hyundai’s ingenuity will come to fore as we prepare to launch this new sedan in India.”

The new-gen Hyundai Verna comes with the segment-first switchable type touchscreen infotainment system and climate controller. The interface is said to deliver a seamless and modern experience while controlling functions for AC and infotainment. It is accompanied by heated front seats that are also ventilated and an eight-speaker Bose audio system.

The 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system and the all-digital instrument console with a coloured TFT multi-info display are integrated giving a more modern appeal. It also features segment-first ‘Horizon’ LED positioning lamps and LED Daytime Running Lights that extend across the entire width of the sedan ensuring a strong statement.

In addition, the Parametric Connected LED tail lamps add a sporty touch to the thoroughly redesigned rear end of the 2023 Verna. It derives power from a new 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain is linked with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic unit. The regular 1.5L four-pot NA petrol engine kicks out 115 PS and 144 Nm and is linked with a six-speed MT or a CVT. The 2023 Verna follows the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy and is heavily influenced by the global Elantra.