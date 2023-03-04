New-Gen Hyundai Verna Specs, Features & New Details Revealed

New-gen Hyundai Verna will be launched in India on March 21 and it has bigger proportions than the outgoing model

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will launch the new generation Verna in the domestic market on March 21, 2023 and its bookings have commenced at authorised dealerships and online. The South Korean auto major has lined up a major upgrade for the midsize sedan as it undergoes an assortment of revisions inside and out.

Following a set of teasers and official sketches, a new teaser video of the upcoming five-seater confirms most of the information we already know so far. It has been confirmed to boast an all-digital instrument cluster, newly designed alloy wheels, connected LED tail lamps, an LED light bar running across the width at the front, etc.

The customer deliveries of the new-gen Hyundai Verna will commence by the middle of next month and it has larger proportions than the outgoing model. It has an overall length of 4,535 mm, a width of 1,765 mm and a height of 1,475 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,670 mm. The bootspace capacity stands at 528 litres.

In comparison, it is 95 mm longer, 36 mm wider and has the same height as the outgoing model with a 70 mm longer wheelbase. The boot volume has also grown by 48 litres. The 2023 Hyundai Verna will be roomier courtesy of the longer wheelbase and increased width and the bigger boot will enhance overall practicality.

On the features side, it will also have a cooled glovebox, two-tone black and beige cabin theme, leatherette upholstery in the high-spec variants and a phone holder for the front passenger. The existing 1.5L NA petrol engine producing 115 PS and 144 Nm will continue while the 1.5L diesel developing 115 PS and 250 Nm has been discontinued.

The turbo petrol engine has been replaced by a bigger and more powerful 1.5L turbo gasoline mill from Hyundai’s global stable. It makes 160 PS and 253 Nm and will be linked with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic unit. It will help the new Verna compete against 1.5L turbo petrol engine equipped VW Virtus and Skoda Slavia. The NA petrol will be available with a six-speed MT or a CVT.