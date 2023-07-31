2023 Hyundai Verna Has Future Ready Design – Bold & Ultra Modern

The 2023 Hyundai Verna boasts a commanding exterior and a feature-packed interior and is offered in an expansive range

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is renowned for bringing major shifts in design languages over the years and the new generation Verna introduced a few months ago is a prime example. Sticking by the latest Sensuous Sportiness philosophy, the new Verna is heavily inspired by the Elantra and Sonata sold abroad.

The overall styling is one of the key reasons for its success as it has been well received amongst customers – mainly the performance-based GT turbo petrol variant. The Hyundai Verna has maintained its position as a prominent player in the midsize sedan category and has undergone significant updates over time.

The new model embodies the evolution of customer preferences and needs incorporating cutting-edge tech to create a stylish VFM package. Despite the continued popularity of SUVs, the Verna reminds people of its timeless appeal and the significance of sedans. The 2023 Hyundai Verna strikes a perfect balance offering charismatic aesthetics and a tech-savvy interior while being practical and offering comfort with impressive driving dynamics.

The new generation Hyundai Verna boasts a stunning appearance incorporating radical new cues that evoke strong emotions. It features a slim LED light bar, split headlamps and a front grille reminiscent of the Tucson. The sporty bumper with its arrow-shaped finish, prominent bonnet creases, and sleek character lines further enhance its road presence.

The turbo-petrol iteration comes with sporty black-finished alloy wheels adorned with contrast red callipers. Its larger dimensions compared to the previous model contribute to a more spacious cabin and the fastback-styled roofline adds to the overall spectacle. At the rear, you’ll find connected LED tail lamps, a large inclined rear glass area and a busy rear bumper with a faux skid plate.

The sculpted bootlid features an integrated spoiler and there are separate enclosures for LED turn signals. These well-crafted exterior elements are complemented by the car’s bigger proportions giving it an irresistible flavour. The generous 528 litres of bootspace represents a significant leap from its predecessors.

Inside, the dual-tone interior exudes a modern and minimalist look featuring a premium finish on the dashboard, horizontal AC vents with brushed silver accents, an LED ambient light bar, and a new two-spoke steering wheel. Packed to the brim, the all-new Hyundai Verna comes with classing leading technologies and is high on safety as well.

Some of the highlights are a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, eight-speaker Bose audio, drive modes, an electric sunroof, EPB (Electric Parking Brake), a segment-first switchable type controller, a coloured TFT MID, wireless charger, Level 2 ADAS, six airbags come as standard, VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), HSA (Hill Start Assist), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), TC (Traction Control) and much more.

The new-gen Verna also scores top marks in performance as it is equipped with a 1.5L NA petrol or a 1.5L turbo petrol engine. The former develops 115 PS and 143.8 Nm while the latter is capable of 160 PS and 253 Nm. The turbo gasoline mill helps in achieving zero to 100 kmph in just eight seconds.