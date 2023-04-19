New-Gen Hyundai Verna Outsells Honda City In March 2023

2023 New-Gen Hyundai Verna managed to cross the Honda City in terms of monthly sales in March 2023. The Honda City has slipped to the second slot in the mid-size sedan segment

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) launched the 2023 New-Gen Verna last month at a starting price of Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Likewise, the latest Honda City Facelift was also launched in the month of March 2023.

While Honda City has always ruled the mid-size sedan segment, this time around, the latest Verna holds the crown for the best-selling mid-size sedan. In March 2023, Verna outsold the City by a good margin. Talking about the sales figures, Hyundai sold 3,755 units of the new-gen Verna, while Honda City’s sales stood at 2,693 units.

That’s a difference of more than 1,000 units and there are a number of reasons behind this steep rise in Verna sales. For the record, Honda City has been the segment leader for the most part and the Korean sedan trails behind at the second spot. However, in March 2023, the Hyundai Verna gained the crown.

This is not the first time that Verna has overtaken the City in terms of monthly sales figures but it is safe to say that this kind of situation is quite rare. The rise in Verna sales speaks loads about how well the new-gen sedan has been received by the customers. This is down to the fact that Hyundai has improved the sedan by leaps and addressed all the flaws.

On the other hand, Honda City has always been the first choice of customers and the facelifted model has got some much-needed updates. While both the vehicles stand neck to neck, it will be interesting to see if the Hyundai Verna can continue the trend. Apart from these, the German cousins, the Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia sold 1,792 and 1,574 units respectively.

Last but not the least, Maruti Suzuki sold as low as just 300 units of the Ciaz sedan in the country. To conclude, sedan sales are picking up quite well despite their declining market share, all thank to the consistent efforts of the car manufacturers.