2023 Hyundai Verna Elevates Customer Experiences With Ultramodern Tech Integration

2023 Hyundai Verna has set the bar higher in the midsize sedan segment with a compelling package that is too good to resist

The Hyundai Verna has always been a cornerstone in the midsize sedan segment and it has really evolved over the years. The latest iteration launched recently has been an embodiment of the modern progression of customer taste and requirements, infused with advanced technologies to give a stylish package that is worth every penny!

While the popularity of SUVs never fading, sedans like Verna do make people sit back and appreciate the wholesomeness of the body type and let alone the nameplate. The 2023 Hyundai Verna is a perfect blend of charismatic looks and a tech-rich interior without sacrificing the practical aspects, comfort and driving dynamics in an expansive package.

Based on the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy, the new generation Hyundai Verna looks stunning as the radically new cues bode well with the overall emotion it evokes.

Taking inspiration from the global Elantra and Sonata, it adorns a slim LED light bar, split headlamps and front grille inspired by Tucson, sporty bumper with arrow shape finish, prominent bonnet creases, razor-sharp character lines, sporty Black alloy wheels with contrast red callipers in the turbo-petrol iteration, etc.

It has larger dimensions than the old model aiding in a more spacious cabin and the fastback-styled roofline adds to the spectacle. The rear gets connected LED tail lamps, a large inclined rear glass area, a busy rear bumper with a faux skid plate, a sculpted bootlid with an integrated spoiler and separate enclosures for turn indicators. The well-crafted exterior is complemented by bigger proportions as it has a drooling road presence.

The all-new Hyundai Verna‘s cabin space deserves a round of applause courtesy of the clever packaging and a highly usable 528L bootspace as it is a big leap compared to the older generations.

The more modern dual-tone interior gets a minimalist look with an upmarket finish to the layered dashboard and the horizontal AC vents have brushed silver accents – topped off by the LED ambient light bar that stretches to the doors and a new two-spoke steering wheel.

Brimmed with advanced technologies and features leaving the competition in its wake, the new Verna comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, an eight-speaker Bose audio, three drive modes, an electric sunroof, EPB (Electric Parking Brake), segment-first switchable type controller, a coloured TFT MID, wireless charger, automatic climate control, 64-colour ambient lighting, paddle shifters, and much more.

The safety features list includes Level 2 ADAS tech comprising lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, lane follow assist, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control.

Other highlights are six airbags as standard fitment, ABS with EBD, VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), HSA (Hill Start Assist), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), TC (Traction Control) and TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System).

The 2023 Hyundai Verna is available in multiple powertrain and transmission choices giving plenty of options for buyers to choose from. A new 1.5L four-cylinder turbo petrol engine develops a maximum power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT.

The most powerful engine in its class has a raw nature to it and wants you to push every time you step on the gas and it does not shy away from hitting three-digit speeds you would admire.

It rushes off the line to 100 kmph in just eight seconds. The regular 1.5L four-cylinder NA petrol engine delivers 115 PS and 144 Nm and is hooked with a six-speed MT or an iVT with the former having a fuel efficiency of 18.6 kmpl and the latter at 19.6 kmpl. The proven gasoline unit will suffice your everyday needs without hesitation. Even the turbo mill is capable of 20 kmpl for MT and 20.6 kmpl for DCT.

Thanks to a composed chassis, the cornering capabilities the new-gen Hyundai Verna would treat you with will be almost second to none. The intuitive braking, good NVH levels, very less bodyroll and the suspension meeting both long drive and everyday hustle and bustle driving needs make it a versatile offering for good.

The 2023 Hyundai Verna defines what a modern midsize sedan should be and sets the bars up higher for the rest to follow. The five-seater has been released at a time when SUVs are so domineering but the Verna will have a special place as it is a perfect mix of high-end technology, top-notch driving experience and an alluring exterior with no compromise on practical bits. To ensure peace of mind, it has a standard warranty of three years/unlimited km and three years of roadside assistance (can be extended to seven years).