2023 Hyundai Elantra Revealed, Gets An Updated Design

2023 Hyundai Elantra gets a redesigned front fascia, newly designed alloy wheels and revised rear bumper amongst other changes

Hyundai has released its first official pictures of the updated Avante in South Korea and the sedan goes by the name Elantra in some markets and in others like Australia and New Zealand i30. This is a mid-cycle update for the popular premium sedan as the cosmetic updates are accompanied by revisions on the inside to extend the lifespan of the existing generation.

On the outside, the front fascia has been revised with new headlamps and a more aggressive grille section with a separate air inlet in the lower part of the bumper. The faux air intakes on the edges are surrounded by C-shaped black elements. The sharp LED Daytime Running Lights sit above the headlamps and above which, the forward-dipping bonnet with creases is present.

The 2023 Hyundai Avante (or Elantra) N could get sportier exterior updates compared to the regular model. Other exterior highlights are newly designed two-tone alloy wheels, Sensuous Sportiness philosophy based edgy side creases, chromed window line, black shark fin antenna, heavily inclined rear windshield, LED tail lamps covering the entire width, and updated rear bumper.

The new rear bumper gets redesigned with a black finished area and an aluminium finish just above the faux diffuser. The interior gains a new Sage Green upholstery and we do not expect any mechanical changes to be made as the IC-engined variants and hybrid iterations will likely continue. The Avante sits below the Sonata and the Grandeur in Korea.

Hyundai is preparing to launch the new generation Verna on March 21 and is heavily influenced by the Elantra in terms of design. It will continue to compete against Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia. It will feature a brand new interior compared to the outgoing model with a range of new technologies including ADAS.

A new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque will be utilised. It will be paired with a six-speed MT or a seven-speed DCT in India.