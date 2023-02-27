2023 Hyundai Alcazar Unveiled, Gets New 1.5L 160 PS Turbo Petrol Engine

2023 Hyundai Alcazar gets minor cosmetic updates and a new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 160 PS and 253 Nm

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced the commencement of bookings for the 2023 Alcazar equipped with a new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The powertrain will make its debut in the new generation Verna, scheduled to launch on March 21, 2023 and it will replace the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine across the lineup.

The bigger 1.5-litre T-GDi four-cylinder petrol mill is RDE compliant and also E20 fuel ready. The 2023 Hyundai Alcazar featuring the new engine can be reserved across authorised Signature Hyundai dealerships present across the country for an initial token of Rs. 25,000 or online via the ‘clicktobuy’ option.

Speaking on the announcement, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Additionally, we have refined the design of Hyundai ALCAZAR as well as introduced new technologies to amplify Grand Experiences with this new age mobility solution. Hyundai ALCAZAR has been a steadfast volume driver for HMI and these new updates will certainly drive more affinity towards the brand. Further, we are well aligned with the Government’s mission of cleaner mobility solutions and the new 1.5 Turbo GDi petrol powertrain will be both RDE compliant and E20 fuel ready.”

The all-new engine produces a maximum power output of 160 PS at 5,500 rpm and 253 Nm of peak torque delivered at 1,500 to 3,500 rpm. It will be paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard and a seven-speed dual clutch automatic unit as an option. It is claimed to be the most fuel efficient at 18 kmpl when paired with a DCT.

The manual variant is claimed to have an ARAI-certified fuel economy of 17.5 kmpl. More interestingly, Hyundai will continue to offer the 1.5-litre four-cylinder CRDi diesel engine with the Alcazar and it will kick out a maximum power output of 116 PS at 4,000 rpm and 250 Nm of peak torque delivered between 1,500 and 2,750 rpm.

The 2023 Hyundai Alcazar gains cosmetic updates to extend the lifespan of the existing generation. The front fascia boast a redesigned front grille. The three-row SUV will continue to be available in six- and seven-seater configurations. The puddle lamp logo has now been upgraded to feature the Alcazar emblem while six airbags will be standard across the range. The stop and go feature will also be a standard fitment.