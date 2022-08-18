2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Launched In India At Rs. 3.99 Lakh

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes with a number of revisions inside and out; derives power from a new 1.0-litre petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has been selling the Alto nameplate for more than 22 years and it has been the country’s best-selling passenger car for 16 years. With more than 43 lakh customers, MSIL sells the Alto at a staggering pace of 100 units every hour. The Alto K10 was first introduced in 2012 and it was discontinued before the arrival of BSVI emission standards in April 2020.

The largest car producer in the country has now brought back the Alto K10 with a new design, more premium interior and features, and a new petrol engine. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 sits on the lightweight Heartect platform and it has bigger proportions than the Alto 800 and it is available in Impacto and Glinto personalisation options.

The entry-level hatchback is priced at Rs. 3.99 lakh for the base trim and it goes all the way up to Rs. 5.83 lakh for the top-spec model (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It is retailed in a total of 6 variants namely STD, LXI, VXI MT, VXI AMT, VXI+ MT and VXI+ AMT and with six different paint schemes.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto Variants Price (ex-showroom) ALTO K10 STD Rs. 3.99 lakh ALTO K10 LXI Rs. 4.82 lakh ALTO K10 VXI MT Rs. 4.99 lakh ALTO K10 VXI AMT Rs. 5.49 lakh ALTO K10 VXI+ MT Rs. 5.33 lakh ALTO K10 VXI+ AMT Rs. 5.83 lakh

They are Solid White, Silky Silver, Granite Grey, Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue and Earth Gold. As for the dimensions, the new-gen Alto K10 is 3,530 mm long, 1,490 mm wide and stands 1,520 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,380 mm and a gross vehicle weight of 1,150 kg. In comparison, it is 85 mm longer and 45 mm taller while having a 20 mm longer wheelbase.

Under the bonnet, the new 1.0-litre K10C three-cylinder Dual Jet Dual VVT petrol engine has been employed with idle start/stop technology. The engine is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 66.62 PS at 5,500 rpm and 89 Nm of peak torque delivered at 3,500 rpm. It is paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a five-speed AMT as an option with a claimed fuel efficiency of 24.90 kmpl.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto Dimensions Length 3,530 mm Width 1,490 mm Height 1,520 mm Wheelbase 2,380 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 27 litres Turning Radius 4.5 metres

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto Performance Specs Engine 998 CC K10C DualJet Dual VVT Petrol Power 66.62 PS at 5,500 rpm Torque 89 Nm at 3,500 rpm Gearbox Five-Speed MT/AMT Mileage 24.90 kmpl

The exterior takes an evolutionary approach to changes as the front fascia comprises a redesigned single-piece front grille with a honeycomb mesh pattern in black colour, C-shaped bumper finish, lower central air intake, sweptback headlamps, Suzuki badge mounted just below the new bonnet, and a raked front windshield.

Other highlights are a set of new 13-inch steel wheels with covers, square-shaped tail lamps, black finished ORVMs, body-coloured door handles, a new rear bumper, tweaked tailgate and so on. The cabin also gains more modern features and technologies and is claimed to be more spacious than the Alto 800.

Some of the highlighting features in the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 are a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, new upholstery, redesigned dashboard, multifunctional steering wheel with mounted controls, an updated semi-digital instrument console, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, electrically operable ORVMs, all four power windows, and so on.

MSIL says the new Alto boasts over 15 safety features and it has a turning radius of 4.5 metres.