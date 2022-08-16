2022 Maruti Alto K10 Base Variant Leaked Fully – Walkaround Video

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will go on sale in a couple of days in India and it will be offered in an expansive range

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is gearing up to launch the new generation Alto K10 in the domestic market on August 18, 2022. The Alto has been a long serving as well as a successful nameplate for the largest car producer in the country and the new model will come with a host of advancements and it will also be powered by a new petrol engine.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto has already started reaching dealer yard across the country and here we have shown you the first walkaround video of the entry-level LXi variant here. The Alto has been on sale for more than two decades and this time around, it is switching to the modular and lightweight Heartect platform with larger proportions.

The new generation Alto K10’s official reservations have commenced for an initial token of Rs. 11,000 at the authorised Arena sales outlets. It will be retailed in STD, LXi, VXi and VXi+ trims and the colour schemes that will be available are Solid White, Granite Grey, Silky White, Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue and Earth Gold.

The exterior of the base trim boasts steel wheels, a basic grille section which has been redesigned, sweptback headlamps, black finished door handled and an updated bumper. The rear features Celerio-inspired new tail lamps and the rear bumper is also updated. The interior follows a black theme and the top-end variants will get features like a seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system.

As for the performance, the new 1.0-litre K-series three-cylinder petrol engine with idle start/stop technology will be utilised. It develops 67 bhp and 89 Nm of peak torque and is linked with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission. The entry-level variant’s price is expected to start at Rs. 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 measures a length of 3,530 mm, a width of 1,490 mm and a height of 1,520 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,380 mm – making it longer, taller and with a longer wheelbase compared to the Alto 800 with a bootspace capacity of 177 litres and 160 mm ground clearance.