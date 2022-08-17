2022 Maruti Alto K10 ZXi+ Top-End Leaked Fully – Launch Tomorrow

2022 Maruti Alto K10 ZXi+ variant comes with features such as a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, power windows

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is gearing up to introduce the new generation Alto K10 tomorrow in the domestic market. A few weeks ago, the images of the upcoming entry-level hatchbacks were leaked along with its variant information and yesterday we showed you the base variant that was caught on camera at a dealer yard.

Today, courtesy of a video that surfaced on the internet, we could readily see the top-spec 2022 Maruti Alto K10’s features and exterior. The bookings for the all-new Alto K10 have commenced across the authorised Arena dealer outlets in India or online for an initial down payment of Rs. 11,000. The Alto K10 was first launched twelve years ago before facing the axe ahead of BSVI emission norms, which came into effect in April 2020.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto will be retailed in a total of six colour schemes namely Solid White, Granite Grey, Silky White, Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue and Earth Gold. The front end of the ZXi variant comprises a redesigned grille, which is wider as well, with black hexagonal inserts, new sweptback headlamps and a C-shaped bumper finish.

Other highlights are newly designed alloy wheels, an updated rear bumper, silver finish to the window line, body-coloured door handles, black wing mirrors and black side cladding. It does not feature alloy wheels though and the interior is done up in a black theme with a centrally-mounted seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

It will support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto alongside having SmartPlay Studio software. Other highlights are four power windows, an updated cluster, manual AC, remote key, electrically adjustable Outside Rearview Mirrors, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reversing sensors, etc. As for the performance, a new 1.0-litre three-cylinder DualJet petrol will be utilised.

The powertrain has an idle start/stop system to save extra bit of fuel and is capable of developing 67 hp and 89 Nm, and is paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. Expect the new-gen Maruti Alto K10 to be priced aggressively in India with a starting price of around Rs. 3.6 lakh (ex-showroom).