Updated 2024 KTM 390 Adventure (Himalayan 450 Rival) Revealed

2024 KTM 390 Adventure gets two new colour schemes but mechanically, no changes have been made; India launch likely in the coming months

Soon after their global debut, KTM India introduced the new generation 390 Duke and 250 Duke in the domestic market. The Austrian manufacturer has now revealed the updated 390 Adventure for the overseas markets and is expected to make its way to India in the coming months. As part of the model year update, the 390 Adv has gained new paint schemes.

No mechanical changes have been made as well. A new white and grey combination gives a subtle look to the dual-purpose adventure tourer and is accompanied by the signature orange highlights. Another new paint job is the orange and black combo with a white finish on the fuel tank and the body panels below the pillion seat. The alloy wheels continue to be in black shade.

The engine area and many other components are done up in black colour and the knuckle guards get an orange finish. The 2024 KTM 390 Adventure continues to be equipped with the 373 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC fuel-injected engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 43 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission with a slip and assist clutch as standard. Its naked streetfighter sibling, the 390 Duke, has gained big updates in its latest avatar and it uses a bigger 399 cc liquid-cooled engine developing higher power and torque while a slew of mechanical changes have also been made along with a new design.

It is yet unknown when the adventure model will get similar updates. Globally, KTM sells the 390 Adv with a fully adjustable USD and monoshock suspension as standard but the quickshifter is only optional. Some of the equipment highlights of the 2024 KTM 390 Adventure are a TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, switchable rear ABS, tractional control, etc.

The upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will act as a direct rival to the KTM 390 Adventure X, which is the entry-level variant that misses some electronic aids and is equipped with spoked wheels at the front and rear compared to the higher-spec variants.