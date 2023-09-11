2024 KTM 390 Duke Launched In India At Rs. 3.10 Lakh

The 2024 KTM 390 Duke gets a higher displacing engine with more power and torque; features a new design and a host of mechanical revisions

Soon after their global debut, KTM India has today announced the launch of the new generation 390 Duke and 250 Duke in the domestic market, and both get a host of revisions. The bookings for the 2024 KTM 390 Duke and 250 Duke have commenced across authorised dealerships and online at ktmindia.com and the former is priced at Rs. 3,10,520 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

The 2024 KTM 390 Duke derives power from a new 399 cc single-cylinder LC4C liquid-cooled DOHC engine producing 44.25 bhp and 39 Nm. The larger displacing engine produces more power and torque as well and is said to be thoroughly redesigned with optimised cylinder heads and transmissions. The third-generation KTM 390 Duke is claimed to have the highest power-to-weight ratio in their respective segments courtesy of these updates.

Can be booked for an initial refundable token of Rs. 4,499, the flagship naked streetfighter is equipped with a new two-piece frame (steel trellis main frame and pressure die-cast aluminium sub-frame), wheels and brake discs designed to reduce weight and improve performance. Speaking of the new launch, Sumeet Narang, President Probiking:

“The KTM DUKE has defined India’s premium sport motorcycle category over the past decade. We are thrilled to Introduce the Gen-3 KTM DUKEs – bikes that take performance, technology, and style to a whole new dimension. We’ve amped up the power and added segment-leading features like adjustable suspension and enhanced connectivity for a safer and more enjoyable ride.”

The handling characteristics have also been improved and the motorcycle will be available at KTM stores across the country by the middle of this month. It also gets a new metal fuel tank and high-quality surface finishes and the design is heavily inspired by the 1290 Super Duke R. The frame is now mated to an all-new curved lightweight swingarm, contours around the right off-set rear mono-shock.

It is suspended on fully adjustable WP Apex USD front forks with five clicks for rebound and compression while the monoshock is five clicks rebound adjustable and ten clicks preload adjustable. Other highlighting electronic aids are cornering ABS, ride modes, supermoto ABS helping in disengaging the rear ABS, launch control, ride-by-wire throttle, and quickshifter+.

The 2024 KTM 390 Duke has a seat height of 800 mm with an optional 820 mm seat, a larger airbox, slipper and assist clutch, USB Type-C charging port, a five-inch TFT screen with turn-by-turn navigation and Bluetooth connectivity, etc. It is available in two paint schemes namely Electronic Orange Metallic and Atlantic Blue.