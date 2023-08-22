New-Gen 2024 KTM 390 Duke Breaks Cover – Biggest Update Ever

2024 KTM 390 Duke is expected to go on sale in India before the end of this year with a long list of improvements mentioned below

KTM has unveiled the new generation 390 Duke and its pictures have been listed on the brand’s official website. The 390 Duke has been a popular naked streetfighter for its distinctive looks and power-packed performance and a long features list without digging a hole in the pocket. The third-generation version has been running trials for long on Indian roads as well as abroad and it has finally broken covers.

This has undoubtedly been the biggest update for the 390 Duke nameplate since the original model came out in 2013. We do expect it to launch in India before the end of this calendar year or in early 2024 considering that the motorcycle is manufactured at Bajaj Auto’s Chakan production facility in Maharashtra and its cult following amongst the youth. India will be amongst the first markets to get the brand new model.

The 2024 KTM 390 Duke gets a thorough makeover in terms of design as it features a brand new LED headlamp unit, which is wider and more prominent than before while the boomerang-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights add to the overall muscular stance. The more pronounced fuel tank shrouds appear to be larger and the new tank design brings a fresh vibe.

Other highlights are a new powder-coated steel trellis frame painted in orange colour in a signature manner, a new design for the split seats and grab rails, a new vertical LED tail lamp, sleek LED turn indicators, a more compact tail end with deep faux intakes, and a new subframe. We do expect the ergonomics to be slightly altered considering that the 2024 KTM 390 Duke looks to have larger proportions than the outgoing model.

The rider’s triangle will be aggressive courtesy of the presence of a wide single-piece handlebar and rear set footpegs. The switchgear has also been updated while the performance will be derived from a larger 399 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC fuel-injected engine, which is expected to produce more power and torque. It will be linked with a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch as standard.

The Austrian manufacturer is yet to reveal the overall dimensions and performance numbers of the all-new 390 Duke but the equipment list will comprise electronic aids such as launch control, cornering ABS, and quickshifter alongside three different ride modes namely Street, Rain and Track, Bluetooth connectivity options, navigation, a five-inch TFT instrument cluster with new graphics, etc.

It will be suspended on 43 mm upside-down front forks adjustable for compression and rebound, and adjustable rear monoshock suspension. We will have to wait and see if India will get a fully adjustable USD setup or not. The braking duties will be handled by a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc, assisted by a dual-channel ABS system.

The international-spec 2024 KTM 390 Duke rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, which could be lighter and Michelin rubber is utilised. Compared to the outgoing model, it could command a slight premium in price.