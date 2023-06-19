Updated 2023 MG Astor Teased Ahead Of Launch In India

The 2023 MG Astor is expected to gain new features and technologies including a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system as seen in the Hector

The updated version of the MG Astor will go on sale soon in India and it has been teased by the brand on its social media platforms. The Astor competes in a highly competitive midsize SUV segment against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, and others.

While the Grand Vitara and Hyryder are new entrants, the best-selling Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos will receive major updates sooner rather than later. The facelifted Creta is expected to reach showrooms early next year while the mid-life update for the Seltos will be launched within the next two months in the domestic market.

The MG Astor is currently priced at Rs. 10.82 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 18.69 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom). The teaser claims the Astor to be the “most advanced SUV in its class”. The exterior does not appear to have gained massive revisions but only a few cosmetic revisions to stretch the lifespan of the existing generation.

Even the design of the alloy wheel looks the same as the existing model going by the teaser image. However, we do expect the features list to be loaded with more technologies. The Astor is already packed with features but some of the new bits that have been included in the updated Hector could make their way into the five-seater midsize SUV.

The 2023 MG Astor could be equipped with a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a new OS and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The instrument cluster could get some updates as well while features such as a powered liftgate, ambient lighting with voice commands, intelligent turn signals and auto lock/unlock function amongst others.

As for the performance, the existing 1.5L NA petrol engine producing around 108 bhp and 144 Nm and a 1.3L turbo petrol engine kicking out 138 bhp and 220 Nm will continue. The former will be paired with a five-speed MT or a CVT while the latter is paired only with a six-speed AT.