Updated 2023 Hyundai i20 N Line Launched At Rs. 9.99 Lakh

The 2023 Hyundai i20 N Line gets cosmetic updates inside and out and it continues to use the 1.0L turbo petrol engine producing 120 PS

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced the launch of the updated i20 N Line in the domestic market. The 2023 Hyundai i20 N Line N6 MT is priced at Rs. 9,99,490 while the N8 MT costs Rs. 11,21,900. The N6 DCT carries a price tag of Rs. 11,09,900 and the top-spec N8 DCT costs Rs. 12,31,900 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

The updated Hyundai i20 N Line follows the launch of the facelifted regular i20 a couple of weeks ago. It is priced between Rs. 6,99,490 for the Era 1.2L MT and Rs. 11,01,000 for the Asta (O) 1.2L IVT (ex-showroom, Delhi). Standing in line with the changes to the standard model, the i20 N Line gets cosmetic updates inside and out.

As for the performance, the familiar 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine has been carried over and it produces a maximum power output of 120 PS and 172 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed manual transmission replacing the six-speed iMT as standard while a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox is offered as an option.

Compared to the regular model, it gets a stiffened suspension setup and disc brakes are available on all four wheels. The exhaust note is tuned to be sportier as well. On the outside, the 2023 Hyundai i20 N Line comes with the N Line logo positioned on the grille, an updated bumper with red accents, a new front splitter, a new grille section, etc.

Other exterior highlights are a set of newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels, a revised rear bumper, contrasting red accents at the rear, chrome garnish connecting the LED tail lamps, and dual exhaust pipes. The performance-based model is retailed in six monotone colours and dual-tone shades as an option. The interior also gets N Line touches.

For instance, red accents and N Line badging can be found on the multifunctional steering wheel wrapped in leather and the seats at the front and rear along with red ambient lighting, and metallic pedals. The equipment list boasts a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital instrument console, seven-speaker Bose audio, automatic climate control, cruise control, an electric sunroof, wireless charger, six airbags, TPMS, VSC, ESC, HAC, three-point seatbelts, etc.