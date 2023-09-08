2023 Hyundai i20 Facelift Launched In India At Rs. 6.99 Lakh

2023 Hyundai i20 facelift gets visual revisions and the addition of new features including six airbags, ESC, HAC, VSM as standard

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced the launch of the updated i20 in the domestic market with a starting price of Rs. 6.99 lakh for the base Era variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 11.01 lakh for the range-topping model (both prices, ex-showroom). It gets a host of revisions inside and out while the features list has been updated as well.

Emphasising safety, the second largest car producer in the country offers more than 40 safety features with the 2023 i20 and of them, 26 are standard. Setting new standards in safety tech, the premium hatchback gains six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), three-point seatbelt and seatbelt reminder for all seats as standard.

The South Korean auto major has noted that the updated i20 comes with more than 23 new features pertaining to comfort and convenience. On the outside, it gets a revised parametric grille section with new LED headlamps and more prominent LED Daytime Running Lights, redesigned front and rear bumpers, all-new 16-inch alloy wheels and an updated rear.

2023 Hyundai i20 Facelift Variants Price (Ex-Showroom) Era 1.2L MT Rs. 6,99,490 Magna 1.2L MT Rs. 7,69,900 Sportz 1.2L MT Rs. 8,32,900 Asta 1.2L MT Rs. 9,28,900 Asta (O) 1.2L MT Rs. 9,97,900 Sportz 1.2L IVT Rs. 9,37,900 Asta (O) 1.2L IVT Rs. 11,01,000

The interior is equipped with a new two-tone grey and black theme the semi-leatherette seat design and leatherette application to the door armrest enhance the premium appeal. Other cabin highlights are a new D-cut steering wheel, 7-speaker Bose audio and a Type-C USB charger. The 2023 Hyundai i20 is available in six single-tone and two dual-tone paint schemes.

2023 Hyundai i20 Performance Specifications Engine 1.2L Kappa Petrol Power 84 PS Torque 113.8 Nm Gearbox Five-Speed MT/Six-Speed IVT

The new Amazon Grey exterior shade has joined the palette that already comprises Atlas White, Titan Gray, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Fiery Red, Atlas White + Black Roof, and Fiery Red + Black Roof. Speaking of the new launch, Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Crafted for the urban youth, the new Hyundai i20 promises an unmatched mobility experience. We hold unwavering confidence that the new Hyundai i20 will not only elevate customer aspirations but also resonate profoundly with the ambitions of the young Indian buyers who wish to leave an indelible mark.”

Other equipment highlights are ambient sound experience with seven nature-inspired soundscapes, burglar alarm, ESS (Emergency Stop Signal), reverse parking camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Highline, headlamp escort function and automatic headlamps, 60+ connected car features, 127 embedded VR commands, 52 Hinglish voice commands, OTR (Over-the-Air) updates, and Multilanguage UI support accommodating 10 Regional and 2 International languages.

With no mechanical changes, the 2023 Hyundai i20 is powered by the familiar 1.2L Kappa petrol engine, now featuring idle start/stop technology for enhanced convenience and improved fuel economy. To offer peace of mind to customers, the premium hatch is sold with three years or one lakh km standard warranty that can be extended.