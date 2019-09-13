Upcoming Maruti S-presso LX (Base Variant) Spied Undisguised

Maruti S-presso will launch towards the end of this month and will be powered by a 1.0-litre K10 engine, it will be sold through company’s Arena range of dealerships

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), the country’s largest-selling carmaker and the king of small cars, will launch an all-new model later this month. Dubbed Maruti S-presso, this new car will be sold alongside the Alto K10 and will be positioned against the Renault Kwid and Datsun redi-GO. The new model will be sold through the company’s Arena range of dealerships and will follow the routine variant nomenclature.

Recently, we spotted an entry-level, bare-basic version of the Maruti S-presso. This particular model is the LX variant and hence, is a no-frills offering. As can be seen in this image, it gets black bumpers extended to the taillights, steel wheels without wheel covers, black-coloured door handles, basic ORVMs and body-coloured B-pillar.

In comparison, the top-spec model of the Maruti S-presso, which will probably launch as the VXi variant, gets a roof-mounted antenna, body-coloured bumpers and door handle, blacked-out B-pillar, wheel covers with 5-spoke design and upmarket ORVMs with internal adjustments.

Also Read: Maruti Alto K10 vs Maruti S-Presso – Design, Dimension Comparison

The Maruti S-presso will launch on September 30 and will be aimed at helping the carmaker revitalize its sales performance during the ongoing period of slowdown. Basically, the S-presso is the production-spec version of the Future S concept that was seen at the 2018 Auto Expo. Interestingly, however, the upcoming car hasn’t borrowed too many styling cues from the show car.

The Maruti S-presso is bigger than the Alto. It measures 3,565 mm in length and has a height of 1,565 mm, which gives it a clear edge over the Alto K10. The bigger dimensions should help the new model offer more spacious cabin than the cramped confines of the K10.

The cabin will have a grey colour theme and will feature a centrally-placed speedo cluster. The top-spec model will boast SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

Powering the Maruti S-presso will be a BSVI-compliant version of the 1.0-litre three-cylinder K10B petrol engine. For the Alto K10, the motor produces a maximum power of 68 hp and a peak torque of 90 Nm. Transmission options for the new model will include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT unit.

Pics Source: Vinay Arora