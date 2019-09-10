Maruti Alto K10 vs Maruti S-Presso – Design, Dimension Comparison

Maruti S-Presso is a crossover-ish hatchback that will be sold alongside the Maruti Alto K10, it will be aimed at similar models like the Renault Kwid and the Datsun redi-GO

The last few months have been pretty disappointing for the Indian auto sector, with most carmakers experiencing a substantial de-growth on YoY basis. An average consumer, however, should be a happy man as the companies are not only offering some great discounts on their existing products but are even launching new models in a bid to revive the sales.

Even Maruti Suzuki, the largest-selling carmaker of the country, seems to be following the same strategy. Last month, it launched the XL6, an Ertiga-based crossover-ish MPV that is aimed at bringing more buyers under the carmaker’s umbrella. Soon, the company will even launch the Maruti S-Presso, an all-new hatchback that will be positioned in the entry-level segment of the car market.

Now, you would ask what’s the need of offering another entry-level model when the Alto twins have been doing pretty well in this segment. Well, it’s no secret that the Renault Kwid, which broke new grounds by offering SUV-like looks in the entry-level segment, has made an impact on the popularity of the Alto.

While we should give it to Maruti for minimizing the damage from the Kwid, it’s pretty much clear that there exists a clear market for low-priced hatchbacks that have a SUV-ish design. Hence, this is exactly where the Maruti S-Presso comes in. The new model will be sold alongside the Maruti Alto K10 and will lock horns with the Renault Kwid. For now, we’re offering you a comparison of the new model with the K10 to tell you what all it offers over the existing bread-and-butter model in the company’s portfolio.

Maruti S-Presso vs Maruti Alto K10 Design Comparison

From the looks of it, the Maruti S-Presso will launch early next month. However, uncamouflaged units of the upcoming model have already been spied, thereby revealing the aesthetics of the upcoming model. As has been seen in these spy images, the new model has a striking front fascia and a very bold stance that should give it a good street presence. The front-end of the Maruti S-Presso is characterized by squared headlamps, a Brezza-inspired front grille and a large two-tone bumper with non-painted plastics in its lower-half.

The side profile is characterized by squarish wheel arches, a small DLO, a thick C-pillar and door handles that seem to have come from the Alto. The rear-end looks as dynamic as the front, with stylish C-shaped tail lights, reflectors integrated in the upper section of the bumper and a small rear windscreen.

The Maruti Alto K10, on the other hand, looks far more conventional. While it’s true that the K10 looks a tad sportier than the Alto 800, there’s no denying that the K10 looks pretty ordinary in front of its upcoming sibling, which has a distinct SUV-ish look.

Those looking for an affordable pocket rocket might still like the slightly low slung look of the K10 but most others will definitely pick the S-Presso over the K10 for the more special aesthetics.

Maruti S-Presso vs Maruti Alto K10 Dimensions Comparison

Other than completely revealing the design of the new Maruti S-Presso, some recent reports have even thrown light on the dimensions of the new model. It is being said that the upcoming Renault Kwid and Datsun redi-GO rival will measure 3565mm in length, 1520mm in width and 1564mm in height.

Moreover, it will have a wheelbase of 2,380 mm and a ground clearance of 180 mm, with the latter validating its SUV aspirations. Compared to the Kwid, the new model is 114 mm shorter, 59 mm narrower and 86 mm taller.

Dimensions Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Maruti Suzuki Alto k10 Length 3,565 mm 3,545 mm Width 1,520 mm 1,515 mm Height 1,564 mm 1,475 mm Wheelbase 2,380 mm 2,360 mm Ground Clearance 180 mm 160 mm

On the other hand, the Maruti Alto K10 measures 3,545 mm in length, 1,515 mm in width and 1,475 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,360 mm and a ground clearance of 160 mm. From this, it is pretty clear that the S-Presso is 20 mm longer, 5 mm wider and a whopping 91 mm taller than the K10.

Also, it enjoys 20 mm of higher ground clearance and 20 mm of longer wheelbase. The difference in dimensions, in all likelihood, will even translate into a substantial difference in the cabin space.

Maruti S-Presso vs Maruti Alto K10 Specs Comparison

From the above, it is very clear that the new Maruti S-Presso will not only look bolder than the Maruti Alto K10 but will even have significantly larger dimensions. However, one area where both the siblings will be equally matched is the engine specifications. Both the Maruti cars will be powered by a 1.0-litre K10B naturally-aspirated petrol engine, whose origins can be found in the motor that made its India debut on the now-defunct A-Star.

The 1.0-litre petrol engine outputs a maximum power of 68 hp and a peak torque of 90 Nm. For the S-Presso, the small-capacity engine will be BSVI-compliant and should offer a great ARAI-rated fuel efficiency. To put things in perspective, the same engine offers an ARAI-tested fuel mileage of 23.95 kmpl in the Alto K10.

Specifications Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Engine 1.0 Litre Petrol Engine 1.0 Litre Petrol Engine Power 68 PS 68 PS Torque 90 NM 90 NM Transmission 5 Speed MT / 5 Speed AMT 5 Speed MT / 5 Speed AMT

In all likelihood, the new model, like the Alto K10, will be available with two transmission options – a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. Not much more is known about the S-Presso but you can safely stay tuned for more info on the upcoming small car.