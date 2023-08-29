Upcoming Maruti Cars – Swift Hybrid To eVX Electric SUV

Exciting Updates from Maruti Suzuki in store: Hybrid efficiency with next-generation Swift & Dzire, plus the innovative eVX electric SUV

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the country’s leading automaker, is all set to unveil a series of remarkable vehicles that are poised to redefine the driving experience and shape the future of Indian mobility. These upcoming releases include the next-generation Swift and Dzire, their strong hybrid versions, as well as a cutting-edge electric SUV based on the eVX concept.

Let’s take a closer look at what’s in store for automotive enthusiasts.

1. Next-gen Maruti Swift

The iconic Maruti Swift, known for its sporty design and dynamic performance, is set to undergo a major transformation. Spotted testing on European roads, the new-gen Swift is slated for a 2024 debut. Boasting an evolutionary design with a wider stance, the upcoming Swift is set to embrace contemporary aesthetics while retaining its unmistakable identity. It is expected to become more premium, with better equipment, higher safety levels, upmarket upholstery, etc. The 1.2L NA petrol engine (88.5 bhp), will likely remain unchanged though.

2. Maruti Swift Hybrid

Maruti is also planning to inject strong hybrid technology into the next-gen Swift. This advanced powertrain is anticipated to achieve a remarkable 35-40 km/l mileage, making it a game-changer in the compact car segment. By integrating hybrid technology, Maruti aims to offer exceptional fuel efficiency and simultaneously reduce emissions, without any compromises in performance!

3. Next-gen Maruti Dzire

Following in the footsteps of the Swift, Maruti is also gearing up to unveil the next-generation Dzire compact sedan. This model has been a consistent success story for the brand and is set to continue its legacy with updated design and enhanced features. The Dzire has been a favourite among Indian car buyers for its practicality and comfort, and the upcoming model is expected to build upon these strengths. It will continue to be powered by the same 1.2L petrol engine as the current model.

4. Maruti Dzire Hybrid

Just like the Swift, the forthcoming Dzire is set to receive the strong hybrid treatment. This electrified powertrain will consist of a 1.2L NA petrol motor, along with a decently powerful electric motor-battery combo. With the anticipated fuel efficiency figures ranging from 35-40 km/l, these hybrids could potentially set new benchmarks for economical and environmentally friendly driving.

5. Maruti eVX

Maruti’s foray into the electric vehicle market will bring us the eVX electric SUV, slated for launch in 2025. This vehicle, developed in collaboration with Toyota, is set to challenge perceptions of electric mobility. Recently spotted on the streets, the eVX exhibits a design that’s both futuristic and practical. The company has claimed that this EV will be powered by a 60kWh battery, good for a 550km range!