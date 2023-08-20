Next-Gen Maruti Swift Slated To Debut In October 2023

The next-gen Maruti Swift is set to debut globally in 2023. Explore design tweaks, advanced features, and other details we know so far

The anticipation among automotive enthusiasts is palpable as Suzuki gears up for the global debut of the next-generation Swift, set to take place in the fall of 2023. In India, Swift has been a consistent bestseller for Maruti Suzuki, known for its sporty performance and incredible fuel efficiency. With the upcoming new-gen Swift, the Japanese automaker aims to level up the experience.

As revealed by numerous spy pictures, the hatchback won’t have a massive departure from its current design. While the iconic silhouette remains intact, the vehicle showcases curvier lines, adding a touch of modernity to its design. The upcoming hatchback will get a pair of large, squarish headlamps with a wide grille between them.

Interestingly, the pillar-mounted rear door handles seem to be replaced by conventional door handles. Inside the cabin, the 2024 Maruti Swift is expected to get a plethora of upgrades that cater to modern preferences. The centrepiece would be a large touchscreen infotainment system, offering multiple connectivity and even connected car tech.

For tech-savvy consumers, the prospect of an all-digital instrument cluster adds to the excitement. The hatchback could also get a wireless phone charger, 360-degree camera system, heads-up display, ambient lighting, six airbags, etc., enhancing both convenience and safety for drivers and passengers alike.

Underpinning the next-gen Swift would be an improved version of Suzuki’s Heartect platform. This advanced platform promises to bring enhancements to driving dynamics and safety while continuing to be lightweight. We expect the hatchback to continue to offer sporty handling, thus it should remain popular with enthusiasts.

The current-gen Maruti Swift is powered by a 1.2-litre, naturally-aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine, which develops 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm of peak power and torque. This engine will continue forward on the next-gen model. The transmission options – 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT – will remain unchanged. However, rumours suggest that a new electrified powertrain option could also be added to the list.

While details are yet to be confirmed, the prospect of hybrid powertrain options suggests improved performance and mileage, aligning with the industry’s push towards greener mobility solutions. With its global debut set for October 2023, the new-generation Swift will first hit the roads in Japan, followed by its Indian launch in the first half of 2024.