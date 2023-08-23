Upcoming Hyundai Creta Facelift To Be More Powerful & Feature Packed

The upcoming Hyundai Creta Facelift will get the new 160 bhp 1.5-litre tGDi petrol engine and is expected to feature an upgraded equipment list; to launch in early 2024

Hyundai Creta is currently one of the best-selling SUVs in the Indian market. The second generation of the mid-size SUV was launched in 2020 and the facelift was earlier expected to arrive this year. Later, Hyundai officially confirmed that the updated model will hit the Indian shores next year i.e. 2024 and it will be quite different from the current International spec model in terms of design which debuted in 2021.

So, how will the upcoming Hyundai Creta Facelift be more powerful and features packed? Let’s find out.

Upcoming Hyundai Creta Facelift: Upgraded Powertrain

While we expect the Creta Facelift to remain mechanically the same, the introduction of a new engine is quite obvious. Earlier, the mid-size SUV used a 1.4-litre tGDi petrol engine which was discontinued after April 2023 as it did not comply with the latest BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. The aforementioned engine was replaced with the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit in Hyundai and Kia line-up.

The new-gen Verna was the first car to get this new motor in the Korean brand’s portfolio followed by the Alcazar. The Creta is yet to receive this new engine and it will debut with the facelift model as already seen in the case of Kia Seltos. This 1.5-litre tGDi petrol engine will produce 160 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque, making the Hyundai Creta Facelift more powerful.

Upcoming Hyundai Creta Facelift: New Features

There is no denying the fact that the Hyundai Creta is already a very feature-rich car and it packed many segment-first features when the second-gen model was launched in 2020. However, with the arrival of new rivals over the course of time, the upgraded equipment list is the need of the hour in order to stand out in the segment.

For this, the Hyundai Creta Facelift will get new bells and whistles such as Level 2 ADAS, 360-degree parking camera, fully digital instrument cluster, in-built dashcam and more. These will be in addition to the existing features set and coupled with the updated interiors; it will definitely up the overall appeal of the mid-size SUV.