Tata Motors To Introduce Two Hyundai Creta Rivals Soon

Tata Motors is set to challenge Creta’s dominance in the midsize SUV segment with two new offerings – Curvv SUV Coupe and Tata Sierra – in ICE and EV forms

Tata Motors is gearing up for an impactful entry into the fiercely competitive midsized SUV segment, currently dominated by heavyweights like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, etc. The company’s strategy involves introducing two distinct SUVs, each designed to offer unique features and cater to diverse consumer preferences.

Leading the charge is Curvv SUV Coupe, scheduled to make its debut in early 2024. What sets Curvv apart in the segment is its innovative approach to powertrain offerings. The SUV Coupe will first launch as an electric vehicle (EV), capturing the attention of eco-conscious consumers seeking modern and sporty styling. Following the EV variant, an internal combustion engine (ICE) version will provide an alternative for those looking for a more traditional powertrain.

Next to Curvv’s introduction is the arrival of the Tata Sierra SUV, expected to arrive later next year. Unlike the former, Sierra will have a boxy design, inspired by the original, which should help invoke a touch of nostalgia. Offering both EV and ICE powertrain options, the Sierra emphasises practicality, family-oriented features, and a boxy design.

With a focus on traditional SUV attributes, Sierra aims to attract buyers seeking reliable performance, space, and a no-nonsense driving experience. Despite their unique appeal, both Curvv and Sierra will leverage shared components such as powertrains, suspension, brakes, and equipment. This strategy not only enables cost savings in production but also sets the stage for a successful market entry.

Underpinning these SUVs is a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Some reports suggest that Tata Curvv could get a brand-new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor instead, but there’s no confirmation yet. We have no details about the EV powertrains, but we expect the battery-motor combo to be the same on both electric SUVs. We have no confirmation about diesel powertrain options.

Tata Curvv’s petrol variants are projected to be priced between Rs 10 to 15 lakh, making it an accessible choice for those seeking a dynamic driving experience. On the other hand, the electric variants of Curvv are anticipated to exceed the Rs 20 lakh mark, offering advanced eco-friendly technology.