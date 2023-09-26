Upcoming 5-Door Mahindra Thar To Be More Premium Than 3-Door Model

The upcoming 5-door Mahindra Thar will likely have a more upmarket interior compared to the three-door model; launch next year

Mahindra & Mahindra is currently working on a number of new models for the domestic market. The Bolero Neo Plus is expected to go on sale in the coming weeks while the facelifted XUV300 and the five-door Thar will arrive next year. The Mahindra XUV.e8 will be launched in late 2024. Compared to the three-door model, the bigger five-door Thar will come with significant updates.

Latest spy images indicate that the cabin will be more upmarket than its three-door sibling. Both lifestyle off-road SUVs will have several commonalities but there appears to be some notable differences. For instance, spy shots show the presence of a new multifunctional flat-bottom steering wheel that could be lifted from the XUV700.

The interior could get a brown and black theme while the new armrests, multiple storage spaces and cup holders elevate the convenience and practicality. A floating touchscreen infotainment system borrowed from the XUV700 could be on offer replacing the seven-inch unit found in the three-door Thar and it could give way to wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The HVAC control switches, seats and their finish, door pads, etc could be carried over from the three-door Thar. The bigger Thar will also sit on a ladder frame chassis likely shared with the Scorpio N and compared to the three-door model, it could have a longer wheelbase and the wheels will be pushed to the edges to liberate more interior room.

Expect the boot volume to increase as well alongside having more space for the occupants. The performance numbers will likely be similar to the three-door model as the familiar 2.0L four-cylinder mStallion petrol and the 2.2L four-cylinder mHawk diesel engines will be carried over. They will be paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard.

A six-speed torque converter automatic unit will be an option sending power to all four wheels. The five-door Mahindra Thar will be positioned above the five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny and it will be offered in an expansive range as well.