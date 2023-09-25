9 Upcoming 7-Seater Cars In India – Mahindra To Toyota

In the list of upcoming 7-seater cars in India, we have explained about eight SUVs and an MPV across different segments

The Indian auto space will witness the arrival of a number of new seven-seater cars over the next twelve months or so and here we have explained about all of them:

1. Tata Safari Facelift:

The updated Tata Safari is expected to hit the domestic market before the end of this year and it will get big changes inside and out. It will borrow design cues from the recently facelifted Nexon duo and Harrier EV concept. The interior will have a lot in common with its sub-four-metre sibling as well.

2. 7-Seater Toyota Corolla Cross:

Reports suggest that Toyota could introduce a three-row premium SUV next year. It will be based on the global Corolla Cross and will be re-engineered to have a longer wheelbase and accommodate more passengers. It could use the same engine options as the Innova Hycross as both share the TNGA-C platform.

3. New-Gen Kia Carnival:

The all-new Kia Carnival is expected to arrive next year in India and it will be nothing but the global fourth generation facelift. Compared to the outgoing model, it will have plenty of updates inside and out while the same 2.2L diesel engine could be carried over.

4. Kia EV9:

Introduced earlier this year in the international markets, Kia could consider launching the EV9 three-row flagship electric SUV in 2024 as the EV6 has been well received. It could have a range of well over 600 km.

5. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus:

Following the launch of the Bolero Neo+ Ambulance, Mahindra will more likely introduce the civilian version of the SUV in the coming weeks. It will be equipped with a 2.2L diesel engine and will be available in seven- and nine-seater layouts.

6. New-Gen Toyota Fortuner:

Speculations surrounding the new generation Fortuner have existed for long and it could see the light sometime next year. It will be powered by a mild hybrid diesel engine and the exterior could take inspiration from the latest Tacoma pickup truck.

7. Nissan X-Trail:

Showcased late last year, Nissan could introduce the hybrid spec X-Trail in India in 2024. It will likely be part of the six all-new models planned in the next two to three years.

8. 5-Door Force Gurkha:

Spied multiple times, the five-door version of the Force Gurkha could be launched in the coming months and it will continue to use the Mercedes-Benz sourced diesel engine.

9. 7-Seater Citroen C3 Aircross:

The starting price of the Citroen C3 Aircross is Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the five-seater version and the prices of the remaining variants will be announced next month. It will be available in a seven-seater configuration as well with a removable final row.