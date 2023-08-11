TVS Raider Super Squad Edition Launched In India At Rs. 98,919

TVS Raider Super Squad Edition carries a price tag of Rs. 98,919 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is heavily inspired by Marvel’s Black Panther and Iron Man

Following the teaser image released a few days ago, TVS Motor Company has today announced the official launch of the Super Squad Edition of the popular 125 cc motorcycle, the Raider. The Super Squad Edition has been well received by young customers and as part of expanding its reach to more models, TVS has introduced it in the Raider 125.

The TVS Raider Super Squad Edition takes plenty of inspiration from Marvel Super Heroes – Black Panther and Iron Man – boasting the powerful character traits of both adding to the uniqueness. Speaking on the launch, Aniruddha Haldar – Senior Vice President (Marketing) – Commuters and Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, said,

“The launch of TVS Raider Super Squad Edition with two iconic Marvel characters marks another step in our successful collaboration journey with Marvel. TVS Raider has received an overwhelming response, especially from Gen Z since its launch in 2021. This Offering will further build brand love for TVS Raider.”

The 2023 TVS Raider Super Squad Edition is priced at Rs. 98,919 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available across all TVS Motor touchpoints according to the brand. The updates are restricted to cosmetics as no mechanical revisions have been made. It continues to use the 124.8 cc single-cylinder air-cooled fuel-injected engine.

The powertrain is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 11.2 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11.2 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,000 rpm. It is paired with a five-speed transmission. Known for its good fuel economy and riding dynamics, the TVS Raider is currently priced at Rs. 93,700 for the base Drum variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 1,07,400 for the top-spec Bluetooth variant (ex-showroom).

The regular sporty commuter is available in colour schemes namely Wicked Black, Striking Red, Blazing Blue and Fiery Yellow. The motorcycle is suspended on telescopic front forks and a monoshock suspension at the rear. It has a fuel tank capacity of 10 litres while measuring an overall length of 2,070 mm, a width of 785 mm, and a height of 1,028 mm with a wheelbase length of 1,326 mm.