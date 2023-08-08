Upcoming TVS Raider Marvel Special Edition Teased: Details

Adding some bling to its premium commuter bike, TVS has teased a special edition of the Raider which is set to debut on August 11. Likely to be dubbed as the Marvel Edition, the bike will only get cosmetic changes

TVS Motor Company stays on top of the game by timely introducing new as well as updated models in its portfolio. Special Editions is another USP of the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer and this time the Raider has been put under this belt. In a very interesting update, TVS has shared a teaser of the Special Edition Raider with the tagline ‘Wicked Unleashing on 11th August’.

This means that the Marvel Edition of the brand’s premium commuter motorcycle will be unveiled on August 11. Further, giving away the details of the upcoming Raider Special Edition, we can spot two motorcycles in the teaser which suggests that the new edition will come in two colour options.

One of them is Red while the other could be a blue or black colour. While TVS officially hasn’t confirmed the name of this new edition, one of three teaser images dropped by the company on its social media handles clearly states its association with Marvel.

This special edition could be in line with the Ntorq 125’s Super Squad series which was also inspired by Marvel characters and it had a total of 5 colour variants. The changes in the TVS Raider special edition will be limited to the cosmetics most likely new paint schemes with some youthful graphics.

Currently, the top-spec SX variant of the Raider with SmartXonnect and TFT display is only available in two colour options i.e. Fiery Yellow and Wicked Black. We expect the special edition to be offered in the top-end SX variant only and this will also help to extend the colour choice for customers.

In terms of pricing, the Marvel Edition could command a premium of around Rs. 3000-5000 over the SX variant. Mechanically, the bike will remain the same and continue to be powered by a 124.8cc single cylinder air-cooled engine putting out 11.2 bhp and 11.2 Nm of peak torque.