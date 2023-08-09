TVS Apache RTR 310 Spied Again (Clearest Pics) – Launch Date Revealed

TVS Apache RTR 310 will be launched in India on September 6 and it will sit at the top of the range as the brand’s flagship naked streetfighter

TVS Motor Company will introduce the all-new 310 cc naked streetfighter on September 6, 2023 in India. It has already been caught testing a couple of times while a few blurry images were also leaked a while ago. The upcoming motorcycle will become the most premium and flagship offering within the Apache series of naked streetfighters.

The TVS Apache range is renowned for its sporty performance and handling characteristics. The Apache RTR 310 (or RTX 310) will have a lot in common with the Apache RR 310 fully faired motorcycle, which in turn, shares plenty with the BMW G310 R, BMW G310 GS and BMW G310 RR. The Hosur-based manufacturer has not revealed any key details or the name of the new product yet.

A recent spy video of the camouflaged test mule shows the presence of a sharp-looking naked streetfighter with aggressive fuel tank extensions, a wide handlebar setup, and a pair of sleek LED headlamps. The compact rear end indicates the existence of split grab rails, twin vertically positioned LED tail lamps and a split seat arrangement.

The overall design will be heavily influenced by the TVS Draken concept showcased at the 2014 Auto Expo. Other highlights are slightly rearward set footpegs, numberplate mounted on the rear tyre hugger, sharp LED turn indicators at the front and rear and black finished alloy wheels. The stubby exhaust system produces a more familiar exhaust note.

The TVS Apache RTR 310 will feature upside down front forks, monoshock rear suspension, disc brakes at the front and rear assisted by a dual-channel ABS system. We do expect the motorcycle to be loaded with features such as a TFT instrument console, different ride modes, adjustable clutch and brake levers, etc. TVS could expand its BTO program and offer adjustable suspension and race kit with the RTR 310.

As for the engine, the familiar 312.2 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected mill will be utilised, producing a maximum power output of 33.5 bhp at 9,700 rpm and a peak torque of 27.3 Nm at 7,700 rpm. It will be paired with a six-speed transmission with slipper and assist clutch as standard. Expect the prices to hover around Rs. 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom).