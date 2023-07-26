4 Upcoming 300-350 cc Bikes In India: Royal Enfield, TVS, Honda

The 300-350cc is currently one of the most hotly contested spaces in the Indian two-wheeler market. Adding to the streak, several new models are on the way

From what started with the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and is currently reigned by the Classic 350, the 300-350cc segment has come a long way. Fast forward to the year 2023, there are many competitors in this space apart from the typical RE names like the new Hunter 350, TVS Apache RR310, a number of retro bikes from Jawa and Yezdi, Honda CB350 twins and BMW G 310R amongst others. To further diversify the choice for the customers, four new products in the 300-350cc category are lined up for a launch in the domestic market. Let’s have a look at them.

1. New-Gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Set to debut on August 30 in the Indian market, the new-gen Bullet 350 will be based on the Royal Enfield latest J-platform. The engine is the familiar 349cc single cylinder air-oil cooled making 20 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The production-ready test mule of the bike has already been spotted multiple times and it will be positioned between the Hunter 350 and Classic 350 in the company’s line-up.

2. TVS Apache RTR 310

Expect the naked sport version of the Apache RR 310 to be called Apache RTX as the name was recently trademarked by TVS Motor Company in India. The bike will be powered by the familiar 312cc engine putting out 34 bhp and 27.3 Nm of peak torque. A recent test mule spotting revealed the rear section of the bike and it is quite different from the RR 310, while the exhaust remains the same. The Apache RTR 310 will likely debut in India around the festive season.

3. Honda CB350 Cruiser

According to reports, Honda Two-Wheeler India is working on a brand-new cruiser motorcycle based on the existing CB350 platform. This will help the Japanese company to expand its 350cc portfolio and its main target will be the Royal Enfield Meteor 350.

As for the engine is concerned, it will be an existing 348cc single cylinder oil-air cooled unit putting out 21 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque but Honda will play around with the tuning as well as gear ratios in order to better suit the bike’s cruiser character. The Honda CB350 Cruiser is expected to debut by the end of 2023.

4. Royal Enfield Bobber 350

Based on the Classic 350, the Bobber 350 was recently spotted testing without covers and we can easily say that there will be significant changes to its design. An all-new raised Ape Hanger type handlebar, round headlamp, teardrop design fuel tank, dual split floating seat, a prominent tyre hugger with the number plate as well as indicators mounted on it and front set foot pegs are a part of the package.

The Royal Enfield Bobber 350 will be powered by the familiar 349cc J-series single-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine and if everything goes right, we could see the bike rolling on Indian roads by the end of this year.