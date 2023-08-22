TVS Apache RTR 310 Inches Closer To Launch, Tail Design Teased

The new teaser for TVS Apache RTR 310, rival to KTM 390 Duke and BMW G310 R, reveals a distinctive design for the taillight and rear turn indicators

TVS is ready to introduce a fierce contender to the market, with teasers keeping the excitement level up. The company’s newest creation – Apache RTR 310 – is set to be unveiled on September 6, 2023. It will compete head-on with industry giants like KTM 390 Duke, Honda CB300R, and the forthcoming Yamaha MT-03.

One of the most distinctive features of the Apache RTR 310 is its rear seat design, which can be seen in the latest teaser. The rear subframe is integrated seamlessly with a sharp taillight design, while the turn indicators are ingeniously incorporated into the tire hugger. We also see the new single-piece handlebar here, which is mounted quite high, somewhat similar to the upcoming next-gen KTM 390 Duke.

TVS Apache RTR 310 boasts a striking new design language, complete with brand-new alloy wheels that exude a sense of sophistication and power. The muscular fuel tank and sharp-looking rearview mirrors add a touch of elegance to the bike’s overall profile. Riders can also look forward to an upgraded instrument panel featuring a larger TFT display, which should offer multiple connectivity options.

Under the hood, the Apache RTR 310 packs a punch with its 313cc, single-cylinder, rear-inclined engine, shared with TVS and BMW bikes. With an expected peak power output of around 33 bhp and a maximum torque of 27.3 Nm, the bike is primed to deliver an exhilarating and adrenaline-pumping riding experience. The transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

This street naked is designed for agility and manoeuvrability, along with comfort. It will offer a comfortable, upright riding stance unlike its faired sibling, the RR 310. Additionally, TVS is set to make the Apache RTR 310 lighter, potentially shedding around 10 kg from the RR 310, thanks to less bodywork. This weight reduction will not only result in improved handling but also a better power-to-weight ratio, ensuring great performance.

Although there’s no official word on the pricing yet, TVS Apache RTR 310 is expected to be competitively priced, undercutting KTM 390s, and even its cousin, BMW G310 R. As the anticipation builds, riders and motorcycle enthusiasts across India are eagerly waiting for the full reveal. Stay tuned for more updates on this potential industry disruptor.