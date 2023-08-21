3 Much Awaited Bikes Launching Soon In India – RE, TVS, Hero

New generation Royal Enfield Bullet 350, Hero Karizma XMR 210 and TVS Apache RTX 310 naked will be introduced in India over the next two weeks

Ahead of the festive season, motorcycle manufacturers are looking to make a strong impact by bringing in new offerings. In just over two weeks, Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield and TVS Motor Company are planning to launch new motorcycles and all of them have been long awaited in India. Here we have all the key details covered including the launch date:

1. Hero Karizma XMR 210:

The all-new Hero Karizma XMR 210’s teaser campaign has already commenced ahead of its market launch on August 29. The faired supersport will take on Bajaj Pulsar RS 200, Yamaha R15 V4 and Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and it will more likely be priced competitively. It will draw design cues from the original Karizma while boasting a sharp appearance.

The equipment list comprises twin LED headlamps with DRL, clip-on handlebars, split seats, a fully digital instrument cluster, a dual-channel ABS system, a muscular fuel tank, LED turn signals and tail lamp, a tall windscreen, conventional telescopic front forks, etc. It will be powered by a 210 cc liquid-cooled engine developing 25 bhp and 30 Nm and will be linked with a six-speed transmission.

2. New-Gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350:

The iconic Bullet nameplate will receive a big update on September 1, 2023 as it will switch to the J-series engine platform. It will be the fourth entry-level middleweight RE to use a 349 cc single-cylinder OHC engine developing 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm and will have a lot in common with the latest Classic 350. While retaining its signature styling elements, the new-gen Bullet 350 will be positioned below the Classic and slightly above the Hunter.

3. TVS Apache RTR 310 (RTX):

The flagship naked streetfighter from TVS will hit the market on September 6 and it will be powered by the familiar 312 cc liquid-cooled engine found in the Apache RR 310. It will have an aggressive rear design and will be tuned for sportiness and performance. The features list will comprise a TFT display, ride modes, adjustable levers and suspension, USD front forks, and so on. It could be priced at around Rs. 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom).