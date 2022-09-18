Toyota UC Hyryder Mild Hybrid, AWD Price Reveal By Early October

Four new variants of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder’s mild hybrid version will be on sale in India soon i.e E, S, G, and V

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is all set to take on the rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the Indian market. The new Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be offered with mild-hybrid as well as strong-hybrid petrol engine options.

While the prices of the strong hybrid variants of the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder were recently revealed by the brand, the new complete price list with AWD variant price is expected to be revealed by early October.

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is Toyota’s first mid-size compact SUV for the Indian market and shares its powertrain options and underpinnings with the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets two powertrain options – a 1.5L K15 mild hybrid petrol engine and a 1.5L TNGA strong hybrid petrol engine. While the strong hybrid engine is offered with an e-CVT gearbox, the mild-hybrid petrol will be offered with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. An optional all-wheel-drive setup is also on offer for those opting for the mild-hybrid engine.

Four variants of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be offered for Indian buyers – E, S, G, and V. The strong hybrid engine is only available with three trim options – S, G, and V.

The prices of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Strong Hybrid versions were recently announced in the country. For those wondering, the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder strong hybrid price in India starts from Rs 15.11 lakh and goes as high as Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

From what we know so far, the price of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder mild-hybrid variants is expected to start from Rs 9-10- lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base, E variant. More details about the price list are yet to be shared by the brand.

The new Maruti Grand Vitara will also have a similar price list for the buyers and will give a similar package as the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.