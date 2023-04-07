Toyota Temporarily Stops Innova Hycross Bookings For Top-End Trims

The bookings for the Innova Hycross top-end variants have been temporarily stopped in India due to supply constraints

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has officially announced that bookings for the Innova Hycross top-end variants have been temporarily stopped in India. The move will come into effect from tomorrow as reservations for the top-spec ZX and ZX (O) variants have been halted. The Japanese auto major introduced the new generation Innova Hycross in November 2022.

It has been well received amongst customers. It is equipped with a 2.0L four-cylinder petrol and a 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engine. The brand has cited the supply constraints for the temporary stoppage in bookings. But other variants of the regular petrol-powered Innova Hycross and the strong hybrid version are available for bookings.

Toyota stated: “However, owing to the ongoing supply challenges, we deeply regret to announce the temporary halt of bookings for top end grades of Innova Hycross i.e., ZX and ZX (O) only, with effect from 8th April 2023. The bookings of the other grades of Innova Hycross both the hybrid and gasoline will continue. We are doing our best to resume the Innova Hycross bookings for the said variants at the earliest”

The third-generation Toyota Innova Hycross is currently priced between Rs. 18.55 lakh and Rs. 29.72 lakh (ex-showroom). The exterior comprises an upright front end with sleek-looking LED headlamps, newly designed alloy wheels, a bold bumper, a muscular bonnet and premium chrome garnish. Elsewhere, you could find, wraparound LED tail lamps and a larger greenhouse as the long wheelbase ensures a spacious cabin for the occupants inside.

The equipment list comes with a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, cruise control, steering wheel with mounted controls, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, Ottoman function for the second-row captain seats, Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 enabling ADAS features.

The Innova Hycross is based on a lighter monocoque chassis and is now a traditional front wheel driven MPV. The strong hybrid variant has a claimed fuel economy of over 21 kmpl. The MPV can be had as either a seven- or an eight-seater. With the temporary halt of bookings, the hybrid variant can now be had in VX and VX (O) trims only.